Grammy Awards: Selena Quintanilla’s dress that immortalized her most important triumph

27 years ago Selena Quintanillawho acted in a movie with Johnny Depp, received what would be his last Grammy Award in life, since last year they awarded him the post mortem award.

On March 1, 1994, the late “Queen of Tex-Mex” won the Grammy for “Best Mexican-American Album” for her album “Selena Live!”, an award for which Vicente Fernández, Los Tigres del Norte also competed. and Pedro Fernandez.

The singer was about to turn 23 and her career was at a great moment, even the following year, days before her murder, she received a new nomination for her album “Amor Prohibido”, although she did not win it.

Instagram @selenaqofficial

How was Selena dressed when she won the Grammy in 1994?

Selena Quintanilla reached the Grammy awards wearing a gold strapless dress, which highlighted her spectacular figure. The singer complemented her outfit with large earrings and a hairstyle with her hair pulled back.

Instagram @selenaqofficial

The deceased interpreter showed everyone present at Radio City Music Hall, in New York, when she went up to the podium to receive her award, after which she gave the following speech:

“I would like to thank the company, the president of EMI Latin, José Behar, for making this night possible and having faith in us, putting faith in us four years ago.

“I would also like to thank my band, Los Dinos; my father Abraham; my brother, who is the producer of my music, and also my sister, thank you for all the support. And I would also like to thank the entire EMI family. Latin, thank you for having faith in me, I love you, thank you, “said Selena.

Yesterday 27 years of the death of the winner of the Grammy Award Selena Quintanillawho was murdered by Yolanda Saldívar, her alleged friend and president of her fan club, who will serve 30 years in prison in 2025, the year in which she can apply for parole.