Grammy: Beyoncé makes history, Billie Eilish record of the year – Music

With the single Everything I Wanted Billie Eilish won the Grammy for Record of the Year, taking the win for the second time after the 2020 edition. The second most important prize, ‘Album of the Year’, was won by Taylor Swift with ‘Folklore’. However, it was history Beyoncé which, with a total of 28 Grammys won by a female artist, has surpassed the record previously held by the American violinist Alison Krauss (27 awards).

At the 2021 Music Oscars, Queen Bey won the Best Music Video Award with ‘Brown Skin Girl ‘, the one for ‘best rap performance’ and ‘best rap song’ with ‘Savage’ with Megan Thee Stallionor the one for the best performance R&B ‘with’ Black Parade ‘. For Brown Skin Girl the award also went to the daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Ivy Carter, nine years, making her one of the youngest winners in Grammy history.

The 2021 edition of the Grammys took place in the sign of the pandemic, with no audience, no red carpet and with performances that were a mixture of live and pre-recorded. In addition to Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift, I Can’t Breathe ‘by HER was chosen as the song of the year. The Grammy for the ‘Song Of The Year’ category is awarded to whoever wrote the award-winning song. In this case the same HER. Megan Thee Stallion won the Grammy for Best Emerging Artist. The rapper took home three awards as well, making history and becoming the first female rapper to win for best rap song.

Satisfaction also for Harry Styles which won the Grammy for ‘Best Pop Solo Performance‘with Watermelon Sugar. For the English artist, formerly One Direction, this is the first participation and first victory. Styles also opened the night by singing the same song.