Grammy, the Maneskins called to submit nominations. Live on FB – Magazine

New York, November 23, 2021 – Everyone wants the Maneskin, have now also been called to announce today the Grammy nominations. The same band reported on social media: “We are thrilled to be among the presenters to announce the Grammy nominations”.

The award ceremony will instead take place on January 31st.

Lapo vs Cardi B.

By now being admired and followed by an international audience was not enough to avoid the Maneskin’s embarrassment American Music Awards of a presentation full of the classic clichés about Italians. Thus began the comparison via social between Lapo Elkann and Cardi B., the presenter, guilty of having introduced them sitting at a table with a checkered tablecloth, accompanied by a mandolin, and introduced the band in front of a plate of spaghetti.

“Wake up and smell the coffee, Cardi B. Italy is not spaghetti and wine, it is much, much more. Italy is beauty, culture, Leonardo, Ferrari, work. So, before introducing Italian artists, learn and prepare. It’s so sad to use stereotypes to welcome the Maneskins, “wrote Lapo. The scion of the Agnelli family also posted the video of Cardi B.









Wake up and smell the coffee @iamcardib . 🇮🇹 is not spaghetti and wine, it’s much much more. Italy is beauty, culture, Leonardo, Ferrari, opera. So before you introduce italian artists please learn and be prepared. It’s so sad to use 🇮🇹-🇺🇸 stereotypes to welcome @thisismaneskin https://t.co/mU4zSz0o17 – Lapo Elkann (@lapoelkann_)

November 23, 2021

“You fight against racism and stereotypes of minorities which is a big thing and deserves the utmost respect. I think that feeding stereotypes against others goes against the values ​​you try to share with your fans. That’s it. You and yours. family you are welcome in Italy, and I would like to host you in the Bel Paese. A lot of heart “, concluded Elkann.

Cardi B. first replied, then removed the tweet: “Will you give me a whole lesson on an awards show? Should I have brought a Ferrari to the stage? I even made jokes about my hometown. People want to hear from each other. outraged for no reason, I was in no way trying to be offensive, “she replied.







