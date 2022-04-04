Grammys 2022: Selena Gómez lost her nomination at the Grammys 2022 and social networks claim

“Revelation” competed in the “Best Latin Pop Album” category (Photo: Instagram/@selena Gómez)

Despite the high hopes his fans had, Selena Gomez He lost his only nomination for the Grammys 2022 against Alex Cuba in the category “Best Latin Pop Album”. The singer of Mexican descent was not present at the ceremony, however protests have begun through networks over the decision of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

Even though television broadcasting and streaming platforms like Paramount + it hasn’t started yet, the results of some categories have already been revealed and that’s how the album Mendo snatched from Revelationthe singer’s first EP -in Spanish, the opportunity to position herself as one of the big winners of the night and thus give the former girl Disney his first gramophone in his first nomination in his entire career as a singer.

The name of the American singer had already been a trend for several hours on social networks like Twitterbut it would be now after the news of his defeat that the official accounts of the Grammys and the Latin Grammys have been filled with negative comments where the claims and dislikes for the decision of the voters certificates have shown a total disapproval, leaving the ceremony with a bad moment since the good news with the victory of other Latin artists has taken a back seat.

Among the disapproving comments can be found a universal statement: Selena Gomez had to win the gramophone. Users of said digital platform did not hesitate to share photos and even memes to digitally demonstrate to the Academy that their decision had not been correct and have even asked to stop watching the television broadcast of the 64th edition of the Awards. Grammy.

“These types of decisions by the Grammys do not make them lose all interest in their award.” “Revelation is one of Selena Gomez’s best albums, perhaps only below Revival, but still really courageous with the Academy.” “We all know that if Selena did not win this category, as music in Spanish, it will be impossible for her to do so in English at some other point in her career.” “The Grammys just show that they don’t care as long as they get views or viewers at their broadcast venues, but in the end if they knew Selena couldn’t win the category so they nominated her, to get more views with us on the lookout?” , can be read in the tweet announced to the winner.

Revelation is the fourth extended play EP – extended play and is used as a name for a musical recording format; the duration of this is too long to be considered as a single, and too short to be considered as an album- of the singer. It is her first record production completely in Spanish and was released on March 12, 2021 through the record label Interscope Records. Gómez collaborated with several producers such as Albert Hype, DJ SnakeJack Pink, Maro, Neon16, and Tainyto achieve the desired sound. It is Selena’s first musical project nominated at the Grammy Awards. (both Latino and American).

He is a Canadian nationalized Cuban singer-songwriter, musician and composer who sings in Spanish and English. He has won two Juno Awards for World Music Album of the Year: in 2006 for Tobacco smokeand in 2008 for their second album, Well Water. Álex has not yet spoken out for his victory in this 2022 edition, however Selena Gómez’s fans have let him know that the award was not for him.

