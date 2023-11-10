Grammys Record of the Year Predictions: Doja Cat, Billie Eilish…

Grammy for Record of the Year, recently won lizzo‘s “About Damn Time”, celebrates great musical skill and craft, honoring not only the artist but a song’s producers and engineers. This year eight songs (two less than last year) will be lucky enough to receive a nomination in the category, getting one step closer to a potential win. Let’s take a look at the main contenders.

Like Song of the Year, there are three locks. Taylor Swift The cast is this year’s biggest, so the “anti-hero” is on track for an easy nomination here. This song may also challenge for victory, as it is one of Swift’s biggest hits. It spent eight weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, receiving praise for its production and becoming one of the year’s longest-running hits. there is another lock Miley Cyrus‘s “Flowers”, which is arguably the biggest pop hit of the year. Although Cyrus still hasn’t been fully accepted by the Academy, it would be impossible for her to ignore this massive hit. At the end, sza‘s “Kill Bill” is not only one of the biggest hits of the year, but also the lead single from their blockbuster album “SOS”.

That leaves us with five spots, and oh boy, there’s competition for them. it’s a good opportunity doja cat takes one of those with “Paint the Town Red”, which became an instant hit and is arguably her biggest hit to date. The track became a radio hit as well as breaking streaming records, staying at the top of the Hot 100 for three weeks. It also helps that the song was peaking at the time of the voting, so there was no fatigue and Academy members would definitely have been aware of it. If she is nominated, Doja Cat will receive four consecutive Record of the Year nominations, an unprecedented feat in Grammy history.

Another song that is likely to be billie eilish”What Was I Made For?” She’s a Grammy darling with two previous wins in this category (“Bad Guy” and “Everything I Wanted”), and this “Barbie” hit is pure Grammy bait. It’s an emotional song and its association with the biggest movie of the year will definitely help. You might also want to check out another “Barbie” song: dua lipa‘s infectious “Dance the Night”, which has been another top-10 hit for the British star. To defeat the major pop contenders, it exists olivia rodrigo‘s “Vampire” is a major comeback for the young singer-songwriter following the success of her previous album “Sour.”

Country music has been dominating the music industry this year, so this genre may be present in this lineup. The best bet is four songs. First, luke combs‘s “Fast Car”, which has shown incredible longevity on the charts. It’s also a cover of the Grammy-winning classic, which may help it further. There is also “I Remember Everything” zach bryan and last year’s album winner kacey musgraves, Although the song has not received airplay on radio, it is a huge streaming hit and placed well on the ballot (it is listed above the alphabetical list under Zach Bryan’s last name).

morgan wallen“Last Night” was a number-one hit for 16 weeks, breaking the record for most weeks at the top by a solo artist. Admittedly, Wallen isn’t the most GRAMMY-winning artist, but the song may be too big to not include. Finally, keep an eye on brandy clark And brandy carlisle“Dear Insecurity” follows Carlile’s “Right on Time” and “You and Me on the Rock” as this year’s potential American choice and black puma‘ “Colour” in the last three years.

Among other contenders, john batiste proved she’s a force to be reckoned with at the Grammys, so her sonically powerful “Worship” is definitely a possibility. Batiste is also moving forward with a more pop-leaning sound, which may win over more voters than the last time she was nominated for Record of the Year for “Freedom.” metro boomin, weekendAnd 21 wild“Creepin'” was one of the biggest hits of the year, so it’s possible that its crossover appeal will translate into a nomination for Record of the Year. It may be a little forgotten by now, but Metro is running a campaign while covering a special GRAMMY issue of Billboard. Last but certainly not least, you should not count Foo Fighters, who have had a big year with their most acclaimed album yet, “But Here We Are.” The lead single, “Rescued”, may have been a return to the big four for the rock veterans.

my predictions: Brandy Clark and Brandi Carlile (“Dear Insecurity”), Luke Combs (“Fast Car”), Miley Cyrus (“Flowers”), Doja Cat (“Paint the Town Red”), Billie Eilish (“What I Was Made For” “) ?”), Olivia Rodrigo (“Vampire”), Taylor Swift (“Antihero”), SZA (“Kill Bill”)

