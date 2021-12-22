GRAN CANARIA – VIRTUS, REPORT CARDS AND INTERVIEWS – BOLOGNABASKET

VIRTUS SEGAFREDO BOLOGNA

Weavers vote 5 – He makes himself felt in rebound but between shooting errors and turnovers it is not his evening.

Belinelli vote 6.5 – Some initial errors but then it turns on. Always effective in attack. Last to surrender, as well as one of the few to score in the difficult last period.

Pajola vote 6.5 – Three triples to sign, assists and rebounds. Little to say to him, even if not even he can stop the external opponents tonight.

Alibegovic vote 6 – Play a lot, alternate good things and some defensive holes.

Ruzzier vote 5 – Definitely difficult minutes in directing.

Jaiteh vote 6 – Good numbers, as always, 10 + 7. But some naivety too much (3 lost) and defensive suffering against the very young Diop.

Alexander vote 5 – Difficult evening, he can’t record.

Weems vote 6.5 – His does, at least in attack. So many points, try to always be there.

Theodosic vote 7.5 – Extraordinary match, including his Eurocup assist record. He gets a little nervous at the beginning of the fourth quarter after a blow suffered, but there is nothing to blame him for. He cannot win it alone.

Scariolo: Great credit to Gran Canaria, he moved the ball well and shot very well. They played aggressively and deserved to win. From our side it was to be expected, after so many consecutive victories and in the situation we are in, a bad evening and a bad game. In the third quarter we held, we also put our heads forward but then in the last period we gave up, we lost control of the rebounds. We got a little anxious and went from being 6-8 points down to -20. We must not make dramas, we must analyze and think about recovering energy and some players.