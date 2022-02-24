Gran Turismo 7 – All real and original circuits confirmed; complete list

Only a few days left until the launch of Grand Touring 7 worldwide for consoles PS5 and PS4. The expected return of the Polyphony Digital driving saga with Kazunori Yamauchi at the helm will result in a video game full of options, hours and hours of content both single player as in multiplayer so that, ultimately, the essence of the saga. This will require many cars and circuits, something in which GT7 will be quite well nourished. These are all real and original circuits confirmed for the moment.

All confirmed circuits in Gran Turismo 7: complete list

According to the list compiled by GT Planet, experts in Gran Turismo, these are all the tracks that we have seen so far in Gran Turismo 7 after the sum of all the trailers and official communications. It should be noted that the game will offer more than 400 vehicles (adding new and second-hand cars) in 34 locations with more than 90 layouts; thus including variants of said locations. The mythical Deep Forest Raceway, Dragon Trail, Tokyo Expressway or Trial Mountain are back; and there will be no shortage of Monza, Interlagos, Spa-Francorchamps, Daytona, Nurburgring, Suzuka…

real circuits

Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace (Interlagos)

Autodromo Nazionale di Monza

Autopolis

Brands Hatch

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Circuit de la Sarthe

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

Daytona International Speedway

Fuji International Circuit

Goodwood Motor Circuit

Mount Panorama

Nurburgring

red bull ring

Suzuka Circuit

Tsukuba Circuit

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Willow Springs

Fictional / original Gran Turismo circuits

Alsace Village

Lake Maggiore Autodrome

Blue Moon Bay Speedway

BB Raceway

Circuit Sainte-Croix

Colorado Springs

Deep Forest Raceway

dragon-trail

Fisherman’s Ranch

High Speed ​​Ring

Kyoto Driving Park

Northern Isle Speedway

Sardegna Road/Sardegna Windmills

Special Stage Route X

Tokyo Expressway

TrialMountain

Gran Turismo 7, countdown: available on March 4 on PS5 and PS4

Grand Touring 7 will be available on PS4 and PS5 this coming March 4 from Polyphony Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment. The game promises to be the most complete in the saga both in terms of options and content, with a technological deployment that will allow us to play at 60 FPS in the highest possible resolution and with non-existent loading times in the case of PS5. According to Kazunori Yamauchi, creator and producer of Gran Turismo, said loading times will be “approximately one second”.

The licenses are back, the tuning is back and the quintessential PlayStation driving RPG is back. In a few days you will be able to read our analysis of the game on FreeGameTips.

Source | GT Planet