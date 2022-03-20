Gran Turismo 7 has the worst player rating for a Sony game on Metacritic

On March 4, one of the most anticipated games of the year for driving lovers arrived on PS5 and PS4, Grand Touring 7a new installment of the saga that is a tribute to the motor world but that, during the last few days, it has had connectivity problems with its servers that prevented players from enjoying it normally for more than a day.

Due to this and other problems with the game over the last few weeks, Gran Turismo 7 now has the dubious honor of becoming the worst-rated Sony title by gamers on Metacritic.with an average score of 2.3 points out of 10 at the time we write this news, falling below games like World of Warriors (2.9) for PS4, NBA 10 The Inside (3) for PS3 or Cool Boarders 2001 (3.3) for PSX.

Most negative reviews of the game with ratings like 0 or 1 have arrived in the last few days in which Gran Turismo 7 has lived surrounded by controversy with a server failure that caused players to be unable to enjoy the title normally for many hours and changes in the monetization system reducing rewards in credits considerably, something that seeks to encourage players to use the micropayment system to be able to get hold of the most expensive and exclusive cars in the game.

An ode to the motor world with some mistakes from the past

In our review of Gran Turismo 7 we told you that the game “is a tribute to the motor worlda museum that allows us to learn more about our favorite cars and drive them for hours on end on dozens of different tracks“, although it still retains errors from the past in the AI, the collision system or very slight static damage.