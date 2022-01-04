Gran Turismo 7, how cool is the High Speed ​​Ring? Three 4K shots on PS5

We bet you can’t wait to play Gran Turismo 7: fortunately, the return of the most famous racing series in PlayStation history is getting closer and closer, and the guys at Polyphony Digital know very well how to help us pass the wait.

The Japanese studio led by Kazunori Yamauchi inaugurated the new year by sharing three new shots taken from Gran Turismo 7: specifically, they were captured on PlayStation 5 to resolution 4K and portray the historian High Speed ​​Ring circuit at sunset. “How cool is the High Speed ​​Ring in Gran Turismo 7?”Polyphony’s social managers ask us. A lot, judging from the images, but clearly we can’t wait to be able to play with it and enjoy firsthand the feats of the graphics engine and the dynamic weather system.

High Speed ​​Ring, for the uninitiated, is a fantasy circuit set in northern Japan and made specifically for Gran Turismo. It is a fairly simple course, characterized by gentle and predictable curves even for beginners. He has appeared in all chapters of the series, with the exception of Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec and Gran Turismo Sport. Its latest incarnation, therefore, dates back to the PlayStation 3 generation, therefore the graphic leap offered in the seventh chapter is remarkable.

Find the 4K shots captured on PS5 at the bottom of this news. Gran Turismo 7 will be released on March 4, 2022 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Other confirmed tracks also include the Tsukuba Circuit and Deep Forest Speedway.