Gran Turismo 7 is Yamauchi’s great passion: AI, automotive, circuits

In addition to access to the media briefing and the State of Play of Gran Turismo 7 (here you can read our preview of Gran Turismo 7), we were given the opportunity to chat with Kazunori Yamauchi and his translator, Takayuki Nushida, at a virtual table that we shared with colleagues from all over the world. From Eurogamer UK, Gamepro and PlayStation Access, to Car and Driver and Car Magazine UK, many have asked Yamauchi-san questions with us, who has allowed us to learn even more information on the fundamental aspects of the new effort. of him. Between the precise operation of dynamic weather, the sound reinforcement of cars and the improvements made to artificial intelligencewe could not have failed to tell you the salient points of this interesting meeting, which made the wait for the GT7 debut even more difficult to bear.

Yamauchi-san’s mission

The father of the series opened the meeting regretting not having been able to meet us in person, as he would have done in the absence of the pandemic. In any case, albeit through a screen, we were able to perceive all the passion that drove the driver and game designer to create Gran Turismo 7, which in fact – he revealed to us – is today his most personal project.

When the first chapter of the series came to light, he did not believe that such an experimental game could achieve such success and said he was grateful for the support received over the years not only from the media but also from a large and loyal audience, which has allowed the series to thrive and the Polyphony Digital family, still home to the original developers, to grow from 15 members to nearly 300 today (take a trip back in time with our special Gran Turismo series story).

The great things must be passed on to the new generations and among these there is certainly the “car culture“, the passion for the wonders of the industry that in over 100 years have conditioned human society and have been conditioned by it in turn. Given his deep knowledge of the automotive world, including drivers, manufacturers and well-known personalities in the sector, Yamauchi felt the responsibility to preserve and transmit its beauty with Gran Turismo 7: this is the effect he wanted to achieve on today’s society.

The cars and the “car culture” of Gran Turismo 7

As you know, at launch Gran Turismo 7 will boast a roster of over 400 cars but Yamauchi, in exact words, does not believe that “it is enough”. Over time, in short, the fleet will expand and host new small cars, supercars and legends of the past. For our part, we desperately want to be able to drive one of Maranello’s latest creations, the Ferrari Daytona SP3, which has just been elected “most beautiful supercar of 2022“at the Automobile International Festival in Paris.

Returning to certainties, thanks to the complex systems that calculate the so-called Performance Points or PP, the cars that offer modest performance can be suitably modified, up to obtaining values ​​comparable to those of a supercar. In short, in this way an upgraded Beetle could compete on the track on equal terms with a brand new PorscheThis possibility will certainly increase the situational variety in the base roster. Speaking of cars, the developers have structured the used car dealer so that at each login we will see the list of available cars change, which perhaps will propose new offers at the expense of others.

Among other things, the information we have obtained regarding the sound system of the cars is very interesting. Apparently indeed their real-life counterparts have been taken to one of Polyphony’s available studios – which are found in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom – to then be connected to special instruments capable of capturing their sounds with extreme effectiveness. In essence, it was a mammoth job, which could have led to sensational results in the simulation field.

To allow players to better discover the many possibilities offered by this simulation, Yamauchi designed the GT Café and its menus, designed to be easily completed. In completing these tasks we will have a complete overview of the world of the seventh chapter and we will hear from the owner of the restaurant the secrets about the stories of the cars. Between the presence of the Museum and the meetings with the designers and engineers within the walls of the GT Café, even the little ones will be able to have direct contact with the automotive world, just as Yamauchi wanted.

The AI ​​and the Real Driving Simulator offer

In answering our question, the father of Gran Turismo wanted to reiterate how his new game is the result of the mixture of many small details and factors, without which it would not have become so realistic. Through the haptic feedback of the DualSense – of which the integrated speaker has not been exploited – Polyphony will transmit to the player a specific range of frequencies that is between vibrations and sounds, while with the implementation of 3D Audio it has ensured to return the real noises of a competition.

With Ray Tracing, which will allow the bodywork to reflect the surrounding world, he has made the splendid car models even more realistic, both in the replays and in the menus, but these interventions represent only the tip of a large iceberg. Eg, the AI ​​of the CPU-controlled pilots – which will also continue to evolve in future iterations of the series – has been further refined and now adopts the right approaches in particular situations of the race.

Among other things, he will behave more aggressively and will achieve times on the circuit that are closer to those of human drivers.

We don’t know how much the choice of difficulty level will affect AI behaviors but Yamauchi advised veterans of the series to avoid the beginner and intermediate levels, because apparently it is the expert mode that offers the real challenge. On PS5, the waits of minutes will be reduced to a few seconds and will lead to races embellished with a realistic day / night cycle and included in all tracks.

Specifically, the transition from morning to evening will be on all circuits but only in longer competitions, such as those taking place at Le Mans or the Nurburgring, will we see the further transition from night to dawn. Speaking of the wonders of Gran Turismo 7’s dynamic weather, the sky will be able to cover itself in any situation but pouring rain has only been foreseen in some tracks and will have a decisive influence on the simulation of the physics of the cars.

Among other things, the slopes will dry out in a realistic way, with the larger pools of water taking longer to completely reabsorb. As for night driving, at specific times it will be possible to clearly admire the stars of class 0 and 1 and – through the adjustments of the photo mode – you will be able to find even those less visible and the Milky Way itself. The astronomical simulation of the game on the other hand is based on data from NASA and for this reason it could only have been accurate. Confirming the presence of dirt tracks, Yamauchi said snowy scenarios will also be added in the future, so as to make a game experience full of novelties such as the Music Rally even more complete. Born from the nights spent by Kazunori and him playing the piano and other instruments in the office, this mode is designed for music lovers – like Music Replay – and is not a classic time trial based on seconds.

The checkpoints will in fact reload the number of beats available to the player, who will see them run out more slowly or quickly depending on the rhythm of the piece of music. Gran Turismo 7 – we have had confirmation – will contain gods mysterious Easter Eggs, which we will probably be able to discover in different components of the experience. Speaking of these main elements, the work of Polyphony Digital will offer a multiplayer universe as deep as that of GT Sport, which will give drivers from all over the world the opportunity to meet at the circuit cafes, just like in the real Nurburgring venue.