Gran Turismo 7 overthrows Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West off the podium – Nerd4.life

GfK published the ranking of the ten best-selling games in UK last week regarding the retail market. As anticipated in the past few hours, Gran Turismo 7 overthrows Elden Ring from the top of the standings, while Horizon Forbidden West slips from second to fourth position.

Here are the Top 10 best-selling retail games in the UK:

Gran Turismo 7 Elden Ring Arceus Pokémon Legends Horizon Forbidden West FIFA 22 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Triangle Strategy Animal Crossing: New Horizons Dying Light 2: Stay Human Minecraft for Nintendo Switch

Gran Turismo 7

As already reported by Christopher Dring in the past few hours, Gran Turismo 7 is the fourth game released in 2022 to debut directly at the top of the UK charts. Sales are 28% lower than Gran Turismo Sport, however it must be considered that compared to 2017 the digital market now plays a much more important role (as previously mentioned, GfK data only takes into account retail copies). The 76% of copies sold are for PS5 and Gran Turismo 7 is currently the fourth best UK launch of 2022.

Elden Ring slips to second place, with 69% fewer copies sold than in the week of launch. Don’t be fooled, this is not a bad thing, as games of this genre usually drop by 80%.

Closes the podium Arceus Pokémon Legends which remains firm in third place, with even a 16% increase in copies sold. Horizon Forbidden West instead slips from second to fourth place, with 47% of retail copies sold less than last week.

Excellent results also for Triangle Strategy for Nintendo Switch, which debuts in seventh place, a result that is not at all obvious given that we are talking about a genre that is a little more niche than the other games in the ranking.