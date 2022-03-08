Gran Turismo 7 overthrows Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West off the podium – Nerd4.life

James 49 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 43 Views

GfK published the ranking of the ten best-selling games in UK last week regarding the retail market. As anticipated in the past few hours, Gran Turismo 7 overthrows Elden Ring from the top of the standings, while Horizon Forbidden West slips from second to fourth position.

Here are the Top 10 best-selling retail games in the UK:

  1. Gran Turismo 7
  2. Elden Ring
  3. Arceus Pokémon Legends
  4. Horizon Forbidden West
  5. FIFA 22
  6. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe
  7. Triangle Strategy
  8. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  9. Dying Light 2: Stay Human
  10. Minecraft for Nintendo Switch

Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7

As already reported by Christopher Dring in the past few hours, Gran Turismo 7 is the fourth game released in 2022 to debut directly at the top of the UK charts. Sales are 28% lower than Gran Turismo Sport, however it must be considered that compared to 2017 the digital market now plays a much more important role (as previously mentioned, GfK data only takes into account retail copies). The 76% of copies sold are for PS5 and Gran Turismo 7 is currently the fourth best UK launch of 2022.

Elden Ring slips to second place, with 69% fewer copies sold than in the week of launch. Don’t be fooled, this is not a bad thing, as games of this genre usually drop by 80%.

Closes the podium Arceus Pokémon Legends which remains firm in third place, with even a 16% increase in copies sold. Horizon Forbidden West instead slips from second to fourth place, with 47% of retail copies sold less than last week.

Excellent results also for Triangle Strategy for Nintendo Switch, which debuts in seventh place, a result that is not at all obvious given that we are talking about a genre that is a little more niche than the other games in the ranking.

Source link

About James

Check Also

This is why Vladimir Putin is afraid of cell phones

Vladimir Putin has been characterized by his excellent personal presentation and his manners in front …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved