Gran Turismo 7: Porsche has been working for three years on a car that will only appear in the game

For the first time, the house of Stuttgart has created a vehicle that will appear exclusively in a video game, Gran Turismo 7. The concept car has the typical proportions of the brand with several elements of the front that are reminiscent of the Porsche Taycan. Players will also be able to view the interior of the car, where some futuristic holographic projections will show driving information.

Porsche Vision Gran Turismo: a fully electric super car exclusively for GT7

Despite the futuristic elements, the Stuttgart engineers designed the car to be as realistic as possible and faithfully respond to the laws of physics. There Porsche Vision Gran Turismo make its debut alongside the next chapter of Gran Turismo on PlayStation 4 And PlayStation 5 on March 4, 2022.





Deniz Keskin, director of the brand and partnerships, said in an interview with GamesBeat that the designers of the German company have employed about three years to refine this design, imagining you are working on a real car. They collaborated with the studio responsible for the development of the game, Polyphony Digital, to make the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo one of the most representative vehicles of the vast catalog of cars that will be featured in Gran Turismo 7.

“We really approached the job as if it were a normal vehicle project, pursuing the classic Porsche method for cases like this.”, Keskin said. as if it were a concept car for the year 2030. So it has a futuristic look. But we tried to be realistic in the sense that we didn’t put anything on the machine that wasn’t feasible in reality. a fully electric car, rather compact and agile “

The biggest challenge for Porsche’s designers was to make sure that the vehicle remembered i Porsche vehicles that actually exist. Porsche aims to create authentic and emotional experiences. In this context, video games and the virtual world offer many opportunities to put otherwise unattainable experiences within everyone’s reach. For this reason the brand has been collaborating for several years with a number of companies in the gaming sector and these activities are now an integral part of the marketing of the Stuttgart house. Also, while the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo is Porsche’s first virtual-only car, it’s not the first time a carmaker has worked with a driving video game maker on such a project.

“The fascination of a Porsche comes from its purist design”, he has declared Kazunori Yamauchi, president of Polyphony Digital and creator of Gran Turismo, in a note. And in terms of engineering expertise, both we and Porsche follow the same perfectionist philosophy. We share the same passion for racing and look forward to the future of the automotive industry with interest and passion.

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?

GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!