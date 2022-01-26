Gran Turismo 7, possible postponement? Sony has postponed a press event, says an insider – Nerd4.life

Gran Turismo 7 had to be the protagonist of a press event which was scheduled for tomorrow, January 25, 2022, but that was it canceled late a date to be specified, reported the journalist / insider Tom Henderson, which casts possible shadows with the possibility that the game will face a referral.

Obviously these are only suppositions starting from what remains, at the moment, only a rumor, but Tom Henderson it is considered a rather reliable source of information, which is why it is held in some consideration.

In any case, even if it were really a move of this press event with presentation, it is not certain that it is connected to an actual postponement of Gran Turismo 7, only that the occurrence would certainly be a little suspect, considering that the release of the game is currently set for March 4th, therefore at a relatively short distance from now.

“The Gran Turismo 7 press event, which was scheduled for tomorrow, has been postponed by Sony and a new date has not yet been set or an explanation has been given,” Henderson’s initial tweet read. “A little worrying when you think that the game is scheduled for March 4th.”

In a second Tweet, Henderson clarified that a similar case had happened earlier with the presentation of The Last of Us 2, the postponement of which preceded the postponement of the game, but obviously it’s difficult to correlate things. However, he also reported that, if the move were due to Covid, for example, it would not explain the lack of information about it.

Just in recent days, the download from the enormous weight that seems to distinguish Gran Turismo 7 has emerged, which seems to exceed 100 GB, in addition to the gameplay video on the Daytona International Speedway.