Gran Turismo 7 promises to be a real Car Life Simulator | Preview

That 2022 will be the year of the great PlayStation exclusives is a fact, just think of Horizon Forbidden West, God of War and third-party titles arriving only on PS5 such as Forspoken and GhostWire Tokyo. Among these can certainly not be missing Gran Turismo 7, the new chapter in the legendary automotive saga by Polyphony Digital and Kazunori Yamauchischeduled for March 4, 2022 on PS4 and PS5.

Over the past few days we have had the opportunity to attend a preview event in which Yamauchi himself told us the news of this new chapter, especially when it comes to personalization and activities. As far as we have been able to observe, it is reasonable to expect a huge racing game from the content point of view even if before we unbalance we expect to be able to try it firsthand to evaluate the gameplay and, above all, the artificial intelligence.

Car Life Simulator

Kazunori Yamauchi was very precise in introducing Gran Turismo 7, calling it to all intents and purposes a “Car Life Simulator” in which cars will be at the center of the whole experience. It will therefore not be a simple sim / arcade based on racing, how much more than an authentic act of love towards the “car” and what it represents.

The World Map made available by Polyphony Digital acts as an interactive menu where you can access challenges, races, dealerships for the purchase of cars and so on. A real city where we can virtually move to acquire more and more credits, licenses and deepen our automotive culture.

Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 wants to be a video game, as in the case of GT Sport, which evolves over time and that it never has a real end. A statement that we do not find it hard to believe considering the many contents planned for day one: over 400 cars (available from three different retailers: Brand Central, Used Car Dealer and Legendary Car Dealer), 34 locations and 90 track layouts available (divided between real and fictitious locations); more than 100 races between experiences on the circuit, time trials, drift tests. In short, a complete racing game and able to provide a lot of content right away.

What is surprising is the café, a location where you can learn more about the whole automotive culture (in short, the new career). The restaurant will provide us with real menus to access multiple races, or challenges, which, if overcome, will allow us to unlock rewards, as well as an in-depth story by a veteran driver on the stories related to specific cars.

Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7

From the point of view of the races we have not had the opportunity to see anything new, while from the performance side, Kazunori Yamauchi himself has done his utmost to explain to us that the game will have two graphics settings: one at 60 FPS in dynamic 4K and one at 30 FPS with the possibility of using ray tracing for the replays and the photo mode present in Gran Turismo 7. A large parenthesis was made precisely on the replays, explaining how the development team has invested time and resources for the realization of the cameras and recreate an accurate sound design similar to reality. A painstaking work that will certainly drive lovers of the genre crazy.

The Japanese software house has also thought about a musical relaxation mode in which it will be possible to simply drive to the rhythm of the music, simply enjoying the track in complete tranquility and without pressure. Not for anything else Gran Turismo 7 will feature more than 300 sound tracks from 75 artists. We will have Jazz, Classical, Hip Hop, Rock, Lounge and Electronic music, the same one that will accompany us in the menus. If this is not enough, even in the replays the music will play a fundamental role, managing to keep time according to the situation shown and the camera.

Eye to detail

It would not be Gran Turismo without an obsessive attention to detail and Kazunori Yamauchi, on this specific aspect, has always shown to care particularly. First of all it is essential to make a parenthesis on the audio, where Polyphony has done a lot of work with PS5’s 3D Spatial Audio, giving life to the 3rd Ambisonics which allows you to recreate a 16-channel audio system with different audio reflections depending on the material we find near the car (barriers, tires and so on). A promising sound design that certainly enhances the game using dedicated 3D headphones, allowing us to easily detect the direction of arrival of each soundprecisely during a race, a car that is approaching, for example.

The features of DualSense will also be fully exploited, with the haptic feedback able to simulate the differences between the various materials (grass, curbs, asphalt) and recreate the vibrations of the engine and bodywork. Even the adaptive triggers will allow, depending on the car, different pressures for the brake and accelerator pedals, also including signals for the ABS.

Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7

Not missing then all the component linked to personalizationboth aesthetic (stickers, liveries, styles) and purely related to the technical one, with the possibility of modifying anything related to the car: set-up, tires, suspensions, transmission, all correlated to a performance score that indicates the real potential of the car, through an accessible and intuitive system.

Summing up

In a few minutes Kazunori Yamauchi told us how he wants the new Gran Turismo 7 to be welcomed: a video game that is a real “Car Life Simulator”, in which the pleasure of driving and enjoying cars is as close to reality as possible. A concept now impregnated in the DNA of the franchise that however makes us reflect on the main part that we have not yet had the opportunity to explore: gameplay and AI.

If on personalization and content we can certainly breathe a sigh of relief, while also remaining quite satisfied, for everything else we will necessarily have to wait for the review phasewhich will put on paper the real potential of this sim / arcade, which at least for the moment seems to have a lot of heart and love for the racing genre.