Gran Turismo 7 reveals its launch trailer in Spanish

Just over a week left until Grand Touring 7 premieres on PS5 and PS4, which is why Sony and Polyphony Digital have published the launch trailer of the long-awaited new title of the driving simulation saga. In the new promotional video, the main characteristics of the game are reviewed, from the competition itself to other modalities focused on the collection, the design, the tuning or the photograph. All this, moreover, narrated in Spanish with the characteristic voice of the dubbing actor Claudio Serrano.

You can see the launch trailer of Grand Touring 7 below:

Grand Touring 7 Coming next week to PS5 and PS4

Grand Touring 7 will go on sale next March 4 on PS5 and PS4although it can already be reserved through the PS Store for a price of 69.99 for its standard edition on the last generation console and 79.99 for the same edition on the console next-gen. There is also an edition available Digital Deluxe that for 99.99 includes the base game, 1,500,000 game credits, a special Toyota GR Yaris, 30 PS Network avatars, and the official soundtrack, featuring a song by Rosala.

On Vandal we have already been able to peek at what he proposes Grand Touring 7 to tell you in our impressions that “he will maintain his driving licenses with mini-games to test our cornering skills, competition dragstertime trials, full races, drifts- and a two-player local split-screen mode that complements the whole part on-line rescued from GT-Sport. Add to this the traditional campaign, a good collection of circuits and vehicles, customization of cars in power and appearance, climate system and the new modes to have the one that will be easily the Grand Touring more ambitious. Also the best? That we will tell you in the analysis of him “.