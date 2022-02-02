Gran Turismo 7, the preview from the State of Play

The closer the release, set for March 4, 2022, gets closer, the more Gran Turismo 7 looks in great shape. The latest round of information comes to us from a double event: the State of Play that you probably have just finished watching, plus another thirty minutes of videos reserved for journalists and focused on particularly important technical and gameplay aspects, but not compatible with the pace of a public presentation. A half hour that we have enclosed in this Gran Turismo 7 preview. In closing, a bang and response along with Kazunori Yamauchi to remove any possible doubt about what is becoming more and more a certainty: Gran Turismo 7 could really be the definitive Gran Turismo.

Meteorological revolution Gran Turismo 7: finally a dynamic weather worthy of the name, and not relegated to a handful of modes and circuits … The thing that struck us the most is undoubtedly there weather simulation that Polyphony put into the game. After several timid attempts, limited in scope and implementation, with Gran Turismo 7 the series finally introduces a weather system that lives up to its proverbial perfectionism, totally dynamic and no longer imprisoned in certain modes or circuits. Gran Turismo 7 will use real data to create cloud formations similar to what can be found in real life, as well as to change the state of the track and the response of the cars. It will therefore be possible to have parts of the circuit in the rain and others in dry conditions, if the weather conditions allow it and nothing will be pre-established if we do not want it. The presence of rain will realistically accumulate water on the asphalt, forming treacherous puddles in the same places where it tends to stagnate in reality. The same procedure takes place in reverse, with the asphalt drying first on the trajectories and more slowly where the cars will pass less, leaving the puddles for last. Obviously, time also passes, the afternoon will gradually give way to the evening and then to the night, with the appearance of the moon and stars which, as in Gran Turismo 6, will be perfectly aligned with the real sky. In second place of the most interesting innovations we put the new system of car tuning, also linked to a new graphic interface that, using the high resolution, fills the screen with information without ever seeming confusing, also allowing you to call up a convenient summary window for each function. Everything seems to be leaner, faster and more readable than usual and our garage seems to benefit most from it, where with the hood open we can process the racing cars in our possession by modifying their camber and braking distances, gear revs and aerodynamics. This is where complexity and ease of use find a perfect balance in the “measure” button which, once pressed, will launch a simulation in the background capable, after a few seconds, of providing us with the new statistics of the car. In addition to tuning, the customization of the car also returns in Gran Turismo 7, and from what we have glimpsed the amount of kit available for each car really seems to live up to the old days.

Career served Gran Turismo 7: who will be the fastest in this dragster race? Many returns but also Copernican revolutions for a series that has always proved to be rather conservative, and which through this new chapter also seems to embrace a surprising as well as unexpected modularity. Kazunori Yamauchi calls Gran Turismo 7 the Ultimate Gran Turismo, which is a bit like saying that we are faced with a sort of Gran Turismo Infinite, a project that will continue to expand throughout the life cycle of the PlayStation 5 and potentially beyond. It will undoubtedly be definitive from the point of view of content, with over four hundred cars from every era, scattered across three different dealerships dedicated respectively to the classics of the past, used cars and the latest generation dream cars; and it will be so in the number of tracks and in the modalities present, among inevitable returns and all new ideas like the Gran Turismo Café.

Lots of content Gran Turismo 7: The elegant Gran Turismo Café, where GT7’s career mode is hidden It is in the very elegant Gran Turismo Café that we will find what we can define the career mode of the game, the one that at the end of the journey also has its own ending. This consists of a series of races and missions in the midst of which we will be delighted by historical notes and precious interventions by authoritative exponents of the automotive industry. When the player selects the Gran Turismo Café, he will be given a menu consisting not of food, but of cars, each obtainable after completing the proposed challenges. Then there is everything else, the World Circuit with over one hundred events, the time and drift trial, the hated and loved driving licenses, the custom races, the free races and then the online, which is in effect a GT Sport ten times bigger, ten times more dynamic.

Music master! Gran Turismo 7: what challenges will we find on the menu of the day? For Gran Turismo 7, Polyphony Digital has developed a new technology that synchronizes music to ai replay, with framing changes, dramatic zooms and adrenaline-pumping cuts in the booth that will alternate following the beats of the song chosen or randomly selected from the game. It is not just a matter of editing in time to the music, but a system that invents new shots every time. Gran Turismo has always had the best replays, there is no game that can stand up to it, and thanks to Gran Turismo 7 this dominance will probably continue for a long time to come. Even the new mode Music Rally it is based, as you can guess from its name itself, on music: the aim is to listen by guiding the entire selected song but it is not so easy since you start with only a few beats available, after which you get to the game over. However, the beats can be reset by going through checkpoints, for a system that tries to offer players an experience less dependent on speed and more focused on the pleasure of driving. The game will feature over three hundred songs from more than seventy-five international artists.

Kazunori Social Club Gran Turismo 7: no limit to the decals that in GT7 can be applied to any part of the bodywork, even on the windows For content creators, Gran Turismo offers a livery editor even more robust, with the possibility of applying decals on the windows and in other areas of the car previously closed, as well as a new showcase where you can post your creations, reaplay, photos, and search for content uploaded by other players. But it does not end there because Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 is what we can undoubtedly call a certainty. But now the most important exam remains, the one that will allow us to understand if the career mode works, if and how the physics has been tweaked and above all how the guide will behave through the countless variables introduced by the brave new meteorological system. These are the most important things, the most delicate aspects of such a game, but it is equally true that almost twenty-five years of history give you a certain credibility …