Gran Turismo 7 will be the heaviest PlayStation exclusive ever with 110GB at launch

Kicking off the new wave of exclusives will be Horizon Forbidden West at the end of next month, however it won’t be long before another heavyweight arrives: Gran Turismo 7 is expected on PlayStation 4 and PS5 for next March 4th and everything seems to be ready for its debut.

Our colleagues at Twisted Voxel have pointed out that Sony has updated the PlayStation Store page by indicating 110GB as the minimum space required for the Gran Turismo 7 installation. This is a considerable size, which makes Polyphony Digital’s new game the largest PlayStation first-party exclusive ever in its launch version.

The store does not differentiate between PS4 and PS5 editions, it is also not clear whether the eventual day one patch is included in the data. Over the years and to the sound of updates, Gran Turismo Sport has reached a very similar size, equal to about 108 GB, however at launch it did not exceed 40 GB. Who knows if Gran Turismo 7 is also destined to rise …

At launch, which we reiterate is set for March 4th on PS4 and PlayStation 5, those 110 GB will include 420 cars and 90 tracks with dynamic weather, including some classic circuits from GT history such as Daytona International Speedway, High Speed ​​Ring, Tsukuba Circuit and Deep Forest Speedway.