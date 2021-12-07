Gran Turismo 7 will have microtransactions, confirms the ESRB – Nerd4.life

ESRB added to his database Gran Turismo 7, the new racing simulation arriving exclusively for PS5 and PS4, confirming that the game will have in-app purchases, i.e. microtransactions.

Unfortunately, the US classification body does not add further details on the nature of these microtransactions, limiting itself to informing that in the game there are also references to the use of tobacco (a photo of a driver who smokes) and alcohol (a sign that reads “Spirits, Whiskey, Gin, Wine Beer, Ale and Stouts”).

Gran Turismo 7, the ESRB classification

The news certainly won’t surprise many players, given that microtransactions have now become a widespread standard in the gaming market. The previous exponent of the series, GT Sport, had also introduced in-app purchases after the launch, specifically to get some cars by buying them with real money on the PlayStation Store. The same were also obtainable simply by playing and buying them with the game currency.

At the moment, therefore, the nature of the microtransactions of Gran Turismo 7 is not clear, with more details on this that could arrive in the coming weeks, as we approach the release, set for next March 4th on PS5 and PS4.

We recently saw Gran Turismo 7 in action again in a gameplay video showing a race at the Deep Forest Raceway circuit.