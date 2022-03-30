Grand Cross of Health for doctors, pharmacists and nurses

Tomás Cobo, Jesús Aguilar and Florentino Pérez Raya.

The Government has decided to award the Grand Cross of the Civil Order of Health to the professions of doctors, pharmacists and nurses, after two years marked by the Covid-19 pandemic in Spain. The award has materialized with the recognition of the work carried out through the general councils of official schools of the three activities.

The Council of Ministers has approved the distinction through a royal decree approved this Tuesday. It’s about the highest civil distinction in the health field that is delivered in the country and serves to reward merits, behaviors, activities or exceptional services that have been carried out by both individuals and organizations for the public good.

The Grand Cross of the Civil Order of Health is officially established under that name in the year 1983although its trajectory is much longer since its origin goes back to two decorations that began to be awarded in the mid-nineteenth century in an honorary way: the Cross of Epidemics and the Civil Order of Beneficence.

The spirit of the award remains the same: to recognize relevant services and merits in health care or fight against epidemics. A facet that this year is marked by the containment of the pandemic of Covid-19 which has caused a heavy work overload for the three groups that have been in charge of everything from the treatment of patients to the massive vaccination of the population.

Among the conditions for the granting of this title is to have carried out activities of disease preventionhave significantly improved the healthy conditions of the population, having provided health care in emergency situations or participation in iinvestigations conspicuous in nature. Some clearly observable functions during the strategy to stop the coronavirus.

Doctors, pharmacists and nurses will now have this 55 millimeter size medal that must be placed on the left side of the chest and that is accompanied by a band of ocher and black stripes. As the award has been given to collegiate bodies, Its validity is twelve years.