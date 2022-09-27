Grand reopening of the Cine Club with Japanese film and toast

“The wheel of fortune and fantasy” will be the Japanese film directed by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi with which the historic Cine Club will reopen its doors this Tuesday at 8:00 p.m., in the room of the Rosarro Medical Association (AMR), from Spain 401.

This screen is already seven decades old, it was the first Cinema Club in the country, even before Buenos Aires and Santa Fe. Since 1950 it has shared the best of the seventh art, with films that are not usually seen in the list of commercials and generated year after year litters of moviegoers in the city.

Its closure had occurred in March 2020 due to two bad moments: the pandemic and the death of whoever was its reference, Alfredo Scaglia.

Two months ago, a new board of directors was set up that set the goal of reopening the room. It is made up of Rubén Plataneo, Mariana Buchín, Carla Ciarrochi, Francisco Cabezudo, Nidia Rullo and Raúl Kozenitzky. And it already has programming for the rest of the year, always on Tuesdays at 8 pm.

The first two movies

Hamaguchi’s (director of the latest Oscar winner Drive My Car) film, originally titled “Guzen to sozo”, is advertised as “told in three movements, a collection of stories starring female characters who trace the trajectories between their choices and regrets, an unexpected love triangle, a failed seduction trap, and an encounter that results from a misunderstanding.”

The next Tuesday, October 4 will be “Crimes of the future.” This is the new production by Canadian David Cronenberg that was only screened for 12 performances in Buenos Aires.

Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart act.

You can be a member of the Cine Club by paying one thousand pesos per month and thus have free admission to all its screenings. Without joining, the general admission has a value of 400 pesos, the members of the Mutual AMR pay 200 pesos and the members of the Medical Association have free admission.