Grand Theft Auto 6: Rockstar officially confirms the project

The new chapter of Grand Theft Auto in development for some time e Rockstar defines the status of the works “at a good point”. The project has already been anticipated by several rumors, but one has never arrived before today official confirmation by the manufacturer.









“With GTAV’s unprecedented longevity, we know many of you are eagerly awaiting information on a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.” we read on Rockstar Newswire, in a long post which also details the latest news GTA Online. “Like any new project we undertake, our goal is always to go significantly beyond what we have done previously and we are delighted to confirm that active development for the next chapter of the Grand Theft Auto series is underway and well underway. “Time to share more information as soon as we’re ready, so stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details. On behalf of our entire team, we thank you for your support and we can’t wait to step into the future with you!” “





Therefore, there is not yet a real official announcement with the first media, but it seems that not much is missing. After the success of Grand Theft Auto Vone of the best-selling games in recent years, and the longevity of GTA Online, which is still widely played today in different parts of the world, not surprisingly that Rockstar wants to create a new chapter in its beloved series.





In the same post, Rockstar makes it known that GTA V and GTA Online in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S versions will arrive on March 15th.







