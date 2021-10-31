Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy Definitive Edition: where to buy it at the best price

What was a dream of millions of gamers will finally come true on December 7th. In fact, on that date it will finally be released on the market in physical version lto Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy Definitive Edition or GTA Trilogy if you prefer. A super concentrate of games that have made the history of the sector in a single package, which can now be booked at the best price on the market.

Inside the Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy Definitive Edition are in fact present Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, all in an updated graphic version and more in step with the times. An unmissable package both for the nostalgic of the series and for the new generation of the franchise, who can do so try three great classics in one go. All, of course, at what is the best price on the market.

If you are the lucky Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you can try the remastered version of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition, while PlayStation Now subscribers will find from 7 December Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition, always at no additional cost. Everyone else, or anyone who wants the whole package, can find it instead GTA Trilogy at the best price on the market by conveniently following the links below.

