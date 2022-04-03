‘Grand Theft Auto V’: physical release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on April 12

Is there anyone on the planet without a copy of ‘Grand Theft Auto V’? Well it seems so. Rockstar’s game seems to contain an undying halo that jumps between generations, and it’s rare that we don’t see it on the best-selling games list in all territories. Of course, a version for the new generation of consoles could not be missing. However, at the moment the title had only been published in digital format. Until now.

‘Grand Theft Auto V’ It was originally scheduled to be released for the new generation in November of last year, but was eventually pushed back to March 2022. ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles it finally arrived in digital format; however, the physical release was still taking a long time. As of today, March 2, it has yet to be officially dated in physical form, leading some consumers to wonder how long they should wait to get their hands on a copy.

Now it seems rock star finally it has been decided to put aside the doubts, since the physical launch of ‘Grand Tehf Auto V’ for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S has officially received a release date. Scheduled to be sold from April 12, it will arrive in physical stores at a price of 39.99 Euros, and advance orders are already available from this very moment, both in the usual stores and through the official store of rock star.

The digital version of ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ has a discount in its digital format until April 14

Curiously, the physical version of the game has a higher price than the digital version, at least for the moment, since it has a temporary offer, so if you prefer, you have until April 14 to get it.

But tell us in comments. Are you going to get a physical copy of ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ for the new generation? Or are you going to continue with the previous version? We read you carefully in the comment box. Of course, if you want to stay informed on this topic or any other related to video games, we suggest you continue visiting the Zonared news section.