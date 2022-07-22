Grandchildren, a key piece in the well-being of grandparents with dementia – Adult Health

The WHO estimates that more than 55 million people globally live with dementia, a figure that is expected to increase to 78 million by 2030 and 139 million in 2050. These data show a reality that will need to be dealt with and with which we will have to live together until there is a cure for these diseases.

“Dementia is characterized by being a pathology that, although it presents certain common patterns, can manifest itself in a very different way in each person. Also, as the disease progresses, patients have different needs depending on the degree of involvement and the speed of development of symptoms. It is a disease whose evolution is difficult to predict in the long term, it must be treated day by day.a”, says David Curto, medical director, Quality and Innovation at Sanitas Mayores.

The complexity of this disease also generates significant psychological and emotional wear on the family environment, which is why it is important to have the right tools to deal with them and continue to strengthen family ties.

“It is especially important to involve the little ones in these tasks because, although most of the time they are usually kept oblivious to the situation, making them understand what is happening to their grandparents and how they should approach them is not only beneficial for their own development, but also to improve the quality of life of the elderly”, explains Andrea Trujillo, psychologist at BluaU de Sanitas.

Benefits of contact between grandparents and grandchildren

• Mood Enhancement: Social relationships are beneficial for the elderly with dementia since it allows them to remain active, maintaining their cognitive functions. In addition, the joy and vitality of children gives them a plus of energy that has an impact on a better state of mind.

• Increase your activity level: As far as possible, going for a walk, going to the park, playing with the grandchildren or helping them with their homework allows them to improve their physical state, but also their mental state by stimulating their cognitive performance and learning abilities through, for example, the management of new technologies.

• Reinforcement of family ties: For the elderly, the family is a key piece of their social structure and the importance they give to it is greater as their age advances. For people with dementia, having around them people they recognize and love helps them maintain their peace of mind, happiness and, therefore, their mental health.

Guidelines for children to know how to act in each situation

• Identify symptoms and situations: Failure to recognize grandchildren can be shocking to children. To prevent them from feeling disconnected from their grandparents and to continue to maintain a good relationship with them, they must be warned of the possible situations that they may encounter when they visit them. Episodes of irritability, lack of interest or passivity can be frequent and the little ones must learn to normalize them without this being a disorder for them.

• Talk about the present and not insist: As far as possible, it will always be better to talk about current or future things than about the past. Not remembering events that have occurred can generate frustration in the elderly, so by avoiding them, greater peace of mind is guaranteed. Nor is it advisable to refute them when they insist on facts or realities that are not as they remember them, since it only increases their stress levels.

• Respect your space: the activity of children can sometimes be a cause of disturbance for patients with dementia. Therefore, it is essential to teach children to maintain a calm and calm attitude and avoid raising the tone of their voice. In addition, it is important to show them how to act in the face of possible mood swings that occur in people with dementia, identify them and accept their demands at those times, whether it be being alone, changing the subject or doing other activities they prefer to do.