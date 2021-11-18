Grandmothers are emotionally more attached to their grandchildren than to their children: science says so

You know, the relationship between grandmother and granddaughter is a special relationship. But no one imagined that between them there could be an emotional bond so deep as to empathically share joys and sorrows, almost as if in symbiosis. This is what he says a study published in the Guardian and led by the team of anthropologist James Rilling at the Emory University in Atlanta, in Georgia. To better understand the biological and scientific basis of this connection, the experts studied the brain systems of 50 grandmothers, each with at least one biological grandson between the ages of three and 12.

The researchers analyzed the stimuli in their brains using MRI scans, while the grandmothers looked at photos of their grandchildren, their parents, and other images of unrelated children and adults. When the grandmothers observed their grandchildren, the experts noticed something special.

We observed activation in certain areas of the brain associated with emotional empathy. This suggests that grandmothers tend to feel what their grandchildren feel when interacting with them. If the grandson smiles, they feel his joy. And if the grandson cries, they feel his pain and anguish

Conversely, when grandmothers looked at pictures of grown-up grandchildren, now adults, slightly different areas tended to activate in their brains: those associated with cognitive empathy. According to the researchers, in this case, the grandmothers experienced a no longer emotional association with their grandchildren. Rilling explains:

Emotional empathy is when you are able to feel what someone else is feeling, cognitive empathy is when you can understand, on a cognitive level, what someone else is feeling and why

Based on these results, therefore, the researchers found that when the grandson is small, the grandmother experiences an emotional connection when she interacts with him or her, sharing the same emotions. When the grandson grows up, however, the connection becomes cognitive, that is, oriented towards understanding reasoning more than emotions.