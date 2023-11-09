Grandparents in Halloween costumes touch the network Video

Halloween It is a festival that is celebrated every 31 October and is part of a foreign culture where it is customary to perform various activities; From going trick-or-treating, horror movie marathons, and famous costume contests.

These competitions are the specialty of festivals, they not only make your time enjoyable but also explore your creativity while designing. Dress.

And on this occasion a hospital This holiday was celebrated with a costume contest prepared by the grandparents who create it, touching social networks.

through the platform TIC Toc User lauralucaina6 shared the costume catwalk of each grandparent admitted to the asylum and who gave users a vote to choose the best costume.

In a 2 minute clip, many grandparents with their organizations Attractive with very typical characters from cartoons, movies and horror characters.

During the first part of the video, couple costumes are seen, as are two old men wearing mario bros and luigiAnother pair of pairs is ‘Mermaidman and Barnacle Boy’ from the cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants, and the end features a pair of grandparents dressed as characters from the film ‘Above’.

While, in the second part of the clip they show other members of the Asylum modeling with the characters frankensteinWitches and even a priest who blessed those in attendance.

One of the characters who stood out the most in the competition was a man dressed as a specific Batman villain “The Guasan” Who can also see how Grandpa has green hair like the character.

However, not everything was panic as a grandmother decided to dress up like a flower with her granddaughter, who was wearing a bee suit, causing a commotion among internet users.

What other costumes did grandparents make?

Without a doubt, other costumes of famous horror characters appeared in the video, to mention a few, such as the character from the movie Caroline, the owner of KFC, the doll from the movie “Saw”.

What was the reaction from Internet users?

“Flower and Bee”

“Why did I cry?”

“Come on, I really liked the one above.”

“They look so cute”

“I love the story about the mermaid man and the purse boy and the clown.”

“I can’t make everyone happy by winning.”

“If everyone doesn’t win, I’ll cry”

“Joker’s man was committed to the costume…it was one of the least ordinary”

