Granite Ridge and Strix Point, new rumors about future AMD CPUs

The leaker Greymon55 is back to talk to us about the alleged future projects from AMD based on architectures Zen 4 and Zen 5 within notebook and desktop. Not only reiterates the existence of Phoenix-H and Raphael-H, so two designs for the high-performance laptop industry, but also talks about Granite Ridge and Strix Point. Let’s go in order.

As emerged in the past few weeks, the US company is said to be working on several Zen 4 projects for the notebook sector, Phoenix-H and Raphael-H (without counting the low-consumption U declinations). The first should be Rembrandt’s deputy successor, i.e. the APUs that AMD will announce in early 2022, while Raphael-H an adaptation of future Zen 4 desktop CPUs to the mobile segment. Logically, both should arrive in early 2023.

While Phoenix-H should continue to have a maximum of 8 cores and 16 threads, with Raphael-H AMD aims to go up to 16 cores and 32 threads, without missing an RDNA 2 GPU. In summary, the company would like to cover the traditional notebook segment with Phoenix, from the entry-level to the high-end, and then insert Raphael in an “enthusiast” level with even more pushed models, thus responding to Intel, also in predicate to add a piece to its lineup with Alder Lake S (H55), a project derived from the desktop field that will cover a performance segment between 45W and 55W called “Muscle”, with a maximum of 8 P-cores and as many E-core.

According to Greymon55, AMD will take advantage of the manufacturing process a 5 nanometers for both Phoenix-H and Raphael-H, in the first case aiming to stay below 40 Watts of TDP, in the second touching 45 or more Watts.

As regards Granite Ridge and Strix Point (which we can expect in 2024-25), the former is an architecture-based desktop project Zen 5, while Strix Point should represent the first hybrid solution from AMD, ie equipped with core Zen 5 and Zen 4D, acronym that from rumors of recent days we have learned to be an optimization of Zen 4.

For Granite Ridge we are talking about a 3-nanometer production process as far as the Zen 5 core chiplet is concerned, while I / O and GPU will be at 6 nanometers. Instead, in the case of Strix Point, AMD should make use of the a 3 nanometers for Zen 5 cores, opting instead for i 5 nanometers in the case of Zen 4D cores.

It should not be forgotten that in recent days AMD announced Bergamo, a 128-core EPYC processor equipped with a Zen 4C core, that is a declination of Zen 4 “tailor-made for cloud native applications”. With Zen 4D AMD therefore seems ready to create another “fork” of Zen 4 for the desktop and mobile world, as it would not make sense to implement the Zen 4C from Bergamo in CPUs aimed at other areas.