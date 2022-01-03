Granovskaia furiosa. Very difficult Inter-Lukaku: “There is only one solution”

It was the name of the summer 2021 market and it will probably be for the winter 2022 too: Romelu Lukaku, after his recent statements, he is at the center of numerous rumors just a few months after his arrival at Chelsea. This is the scenario on his future painted by Corriere della Sera: “The attacker would like to return to Inter, the operation is very difficult, there are too many factors to fit together (money, locker room balance, formula) and last but not least Chelsea’s ok, at the moment not at all willing to please the player after the explosive declarations and, especially after spending 115 million in the summer to buy him from Inter, in addition to the 12 million net salary per season.