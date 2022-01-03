Granovskaia furiosa. Very difficult Inter-Lukaku: “There is only one solution”
The position of the center forward is delicate, Tuchel punished him by leaving him out, how long will he decide with the ruthless Granovskaia
It was the name of the summer 2021 market and it will probably be for the winter 2022 too: Romelu Lukaku, after his recent statements, he is at the center of numerous rumors just a few months after his arrival at Chelsea. This is the scenario on his future painted by Corriere della Sera: “The attacker would like to return to Inter, the operation is very difficult, there are too many factors to fit together (money, locker room balance, formula) and last but not least Chelsea’s ok, at the moment not at all willing to please the player after the explosive declarations and, especially after spending 115 million in the summer to buy him from Inter, in addition to the 12 million net salary per season.
Marina Granovskaia, the plenipotentiary manager of the Blues, was on a rampage, endorsed the exclusion from the squad, reaffirmed her fame as an iron lady and punished the attacker, who does not forgive her unprofessional behavior. The Lukaku-Conte-Tottenham triangle would be the solution to the case, but an exchange with Harry Kane shot at Chelsea in the state is fantasy football. The position of the center forward is delicate, Tuchel punished him by leaving him out, for how long he will decide with the ruthless Granovskaia. Lukaku returning to London lost the crown won at Inter. At Inter the fans are divided, the majority are against a return and a controversial banner has been displayed against the Belgian. To get out of the corner it will be necessary to try to close the triangle with Conte’s Tottenham. Difficult “, we read.
