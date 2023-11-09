Grant Hackett reveals the bizarre inspiration behind his daughter’s unique name

J for Daily Mail Australia. by peterson









Olympic swimmer Grant Hackett and his wife Sherilyn welcomed a daughter in August.

And now the three-time gold medalist has revealed the surprising story behind naming her baby girl Olympia Grace.

During an appearance on The Morning Show this week, host Larry Emdur asked the 43-year-old if ‘Commonwealth’ was on his list of baby names.

‘The Commonwealth wasn’t there, there weren’t enough countries,’ explained Hackett.

He further said, ‘It’s quite funny because I didn’t take her (Olympia) name for almost the same reason.’

They then revealed that the little one’s name was actually inspired by the Netflix horror film Bird Box.

‘So Sharilyn and I were watching a movie, it was actually a Sandra Bullock movie, and there was this strong little girl named Olympia,’ he explained.

‘Initially we really liked the name Grace, and we were talking and she says, ‘Why don’t we call her Olympia Grace?’ And I thought, ‘This sounds awesome!’

‘It had nothing to do with my Olympic career, it was purely because we liked the name. We call her little girl Ollie but she is absolutely amazing and is already trying to talk, sit up and do all those great things.’

The gold medalist and his fiancee Sherlyn welcomed Olympia, their second child, in August this year.

The former athlete is also father to twins Jagger and Charlize with ex-wife Candice Alley.

Hackett won gold medals in the men’s 1,500 meter freestyle swimming event at both the 2000 and 2004 Olympics.

He held several world records at that time and is considered one of the best long distance swimmers.