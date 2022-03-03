Grant Morrison Quietly Made DCEU’s Suicide Squad Comic Book Canon

Superman and the Authority writer Grant Morrison revealed that the comic series featured a subtle nod to the 2016 Suicide Squad movie.

In recent weeks, Morrison has used his newsletter Substack, Xanaduum, to provide information about his work in comics. A post dated March 1 notes Superman and the Authority #3 , by Morrison, Mikel Janín, Travel Foreman, Jordie Bellaire, Alex Sinclair, and Steve Wands. The scene in question sees June Moone/Enchantress referencing an event with the Suicide Squad where she was in her underwear. According to Morrison, this is a reference to the Squad movie. Suicide and her language indicates that the film is part of the Enchantress backstory in Superman and the Authority.

“When Enchantress talks about her Suicide Squad membership in her underwear, she’s referring to the 2016 film in which Enchantress was played by model/actress Cara Delevingne, who spent much of her screen time in a brass bikini from dubious cultural provenance,” Morrison explained on Xanaduum. “I much prefer the classic Halloween witch version of Enchantress from the original story. For my portrayal of it here I was heavily inspired by the puritanical witch outfits of the girl gang as well as how cool the enchantresses of American Horror Story: Apocalypse of 2018″.

With a duration of four issues, from September to December 2021, superman and the Authority sees the Man of Steel assembling the titular team to fight Ultraman and other villains. The book, which is not part of the main DC continuity, follows a version of Superman who came to Earth in the 1930s and lives to the present day. Morrison previously revealed the project’s connection to the shelved 5G initiative.

Directed and written by David Ayer, Su Squad icide saw the titular team working to stop Enchantress, who poses a huge threat to humanity. At the box office, Squad Suicide It was quite successful, grossing $746 million against a budget of about $175 million. However, the film was not well received by critics and only has a 27% on Rotten Tomatoes, the lowest score for any DC Extended Universe film.

Since the premiere of suicide squad, Yesterday has spoken negatively of the theatrical version of the film, saying that there are big differences between it and its cut. Among other things, Ayer’s version of Suicide Squad reportedly features more of the Joker and Harley Quinn’s relationship, a Joker-led assault on Arkham Asylum, and a showdown between the Joker and Task Force X. However, Warner Bros. has said that they have no plans to release Ayer’s version.

suicide squad is available streaming on HBO Max.