Grant pure and simple freedom to actor Andrés Castillo

The judge of the Office of Permanent Attention of the National District granted the actor pure and simple freedom Andres Castillo who was accused by the mother of a minor of inviting her at night without the consent of her parents.

According to the actor’s lawyer, the judge determined that there was no “principle of execution, there is no crime”, so that Castillo was sent to prison for the accusation.

The request for a coercive measure was made known this Wednesday after being postponed twice due to the request for advance evidence and an interview with the minor in the Gesell chamber at the request of the Public Ministry to the judge.

Castillo, an actor in several Creole films, including “La Otra Lucha”, released this year, is accused by the mother of the minorwhose names are omitted for legal reasons.

Manuel Moquete, defender of the actor, maintained that he will remain for today in the jail of the Palace of Justice because a series of procedures must be exhausted to comply with the decision of Judge Juan Francisco Rodríguez Consoró, of Permanent Attention. .

Last week, Castillo appeared before the Public Ministry to respond to the accusations that had only been reported by the media and was detained in the Palace of Justice of Ciudad Nueva, in the National District.

“Pure and simple discharge. There is no criminal type in the fact (…)”, said Moquete who announced the decision of Judge Rodríguez Consoró.