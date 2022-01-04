Granted the exemption, Djokovic goes to the Australian Open

Local authorities have issued a permit to the Serbian champion, who will be able to participate even without being vaccinated against Covid

In the end he won. Novak Djokovic will participate in the next Australian Open of tennis thanks to a special medical exemption granted to him by the Canberra authorities This was announced by the Serbian champion himself, leaving for Melbourne, despite not respecting local restrictions for the Covid. “I’m going to Australia with an exemption permit,” he wrote on Instagram.

See also



Tennis

Australian Open, Djokovic in the list of participants

“Happy New Year everyone! I wish you all health, love and happiness and that you can feel love and respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet. I have had an amazing time with my loved ones. Let’s go 2022!”, The his message confirming his departure for Oceania.

The outgoing champion has therefore obtained an exemption from the Australian authorities, which require vaccination certification to enter the country, and from the organization of the tournament, which requires participants to be vaccinated, while Djokovic has always refused to disclose whether he is vaccinated or no against Covid. But now there are no more doubts about this.