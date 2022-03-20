Graphene magnetic sensors improve electric vehicle batteries – Technology – Hybrids and Electric

Lithium-ion battery designs are constantly evolving. Manufacturers’ efforts are primarily directed at speed up load times and manage to incorporate a increased energy storage capacity in ever smaller spaces.

To achieve these goals they need access to detailed data about what is happening inside the batteries, which helps them to differentiate their products, in addition to ensuring high levels of quality and reliability, to increase their production and ultimately their profits. The technology currently available to perform battery analysis is far from ideal which is a major obstacle to achieving these goals. are needed new and more advanced methods that allow detailed studies of batteries, such as those offered by magnetic sensors based on graphene.

The result that can be obtained with a better analysis of the batteries is to achieve a superior product that also allows maintain production at the highest possible levels, with minimal downtime so that customer demands can be met. It is also sought to achieve high levels of operational efficiency reducing costs and increasing profitability

What is battery mapping?

The battery mapping allows your manufacturer to get a better view of what’s going on inside your cells, rather than having to rely on theoretical models. During the initial stages of development, manufacturers often evaluate cells from different vendors. By quantifying the current density data, it is possible to know how these cells are working once they have been integrated into the battery. These data allow them to estimate the energy capacity that can be achieved with them and at the same time ensure that they maintain safe operationavoiding the dreaded thermal leaks.

When you are experimenting with a new design, you need to specify in as much detail as possible how they would be affected in the event of a serious failure. Finally, once a switchgear type is chosen and put into production, it is necessary to carry out end-of-line tests to verify that quality is maintained at required levels.

By mapping cells using graphene-based magnetic sensors, manufacturers can develop smaller and lighter batteries by increasing their energy density, lifespan, and recharge speed, ultimately benefiting the end consumer.

Another line of business that also requires battery cell mapping is reuse. Companies need to know their status in as much detail as possible when the charging capacity in their primary use (an electric vehicle) falls below 75-80% of your original figure. It is at this moment that it is possible to reuse them in a second commercial life. This can be used as a storage device in domestic solar panel systems or in peak demand reduction installations in shopping malls, schools, hospitals, etc.

But before reselling these batteries, it is necessary to analyze their condition, so that their suitability for this second life can be measured. This will allow them to locate dead regions that could affect energy storage capacity, as well as identify any safety issues that need to be addressed.

Current Methods

Currently, the analysis of lithium-ion batteries is done through the use of thermometers distributed around the cells. They indirectly measure the current densities waves shunt resistors connected to the bus bars that measure the current entering and leaving the cells. However, the data derived from these methods give an incomplete picture.

Obtaining meaningful data through temperature sensors has a temporary latency, since large changes in current density are needed to detect any change in temperature. Current measurement using shunt resistors also adds its drawbacks, as these devices can only be placed at certain points on the batteries. This results in very limited visibility into overall battery performance, slower operations, and increased downtime when test equipment fails.

The need for real-time data

The graphene-based magnetic sensors They allow for a different approach to battery mapping that overcomes the drawbacks of traditional techniques and results in a much more accurate indication of what is happening inside the cells.

The benefits of using these systems can be seen throughout the supply chain, from cell suppliers to battery manufacturers to recyclers. One of the companies working on this monitoring system is Paragraf developing magnetic sensors based on graphene.

Battery cell testing and analysis can be incorporated into existing test equipment using the Paragraf GHS Matrix Starter Kit.

The devices Graphene Hall Sensor (GHS), derived from a proprietary direct deposition process that avoids contamination and structural integrity issues, have a sensing element consisting of a graphene monolayer just 0.34 nm thick. Thanks to the high magnetic field resolutions that can be achieved (down to levels below µTesla), relatively small changes in densities can be quickly determinedthat is, the generated magnetic fields can be measured to determine any current density fluctuations in real time.

Unlike shunt resistors, these sensors are easier to place at numerous points in the battery, allowing for a more comprehensive evaluation. In addition, they offer a redundant measurement system since if a sensor fails, the rest of the system will continue to work. It will only be necessary to replace the faulty sensor node, not all of them, as would be the case with a shunt resistor arrangement.

Advantages of using graphene-based magnetic sensors

Using these sensors, data acquisition can be done faster so that tests can be completed in a shorter period of time. This means faster response speed and higher performance. It also provides faster response to safety-critical issues such as short circuits, so that if one occurs, the battery can be shut down as soon as possible.

These sensors can cover all measurement work necessary for the analysis of a battery, while other systems only deal with specific aspects. As a result, there is no longer a need to use multiple measurement types for different functions, which simplifies test setup, making everything more standardized. Consequently it is required less investment of capital on test equipment, setup times are shortened, and errors that arise from interchanging different sensors are eliminated.

Consequences for the buyer of an electric vehicle

The detailed information offered by graphene magnetic sensors allows manufacturers to bring to market batteries that can store more energy, run longer, recharge faster, be smaller and weigh less, ultimately benefiting the end consumer.