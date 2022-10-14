Graphic: Putin kept everyone waiting for him in meetings; now he is the one waiting | news today

Russian President Vladimir Putin awaits the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani. Photo: EFE – VYACHESLAV PROKOFIYEV / KREMLIN

Vladimir Putin arrived early in Astana, Kazakhstan, to meet his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The scene was iconic and memorable: the Russian president walks around the room, reviews his speech a couple of times and tries to convey the same image of poise and power with which he has intimidated the world for more than 20 years. But there is something unusual here. That does not seem to be the same Vladimir Putin of the past decade. The Russian president, a former KGB agent, waits for no one: the world waits for him. Or so things used to be before the invasion of Ukraine.

In Astana on Thursday, Erdogan kept Putin waiting. He had already done so in July this year in Tehran, Iran, when the two leaders met to discuss the conflict in Syria and the invasion of Afghanistan. Erdogan left Putin waiting for him for 50 seconds.

European media described the event as revenge, as Putin left Erdogan waiting for two minutes in the room during a meeting in 2020, as we can see in the following video.

However, Erdogan leaving Putin waiting was not an isolated case or a retaliation by the Turk. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov also kept Putin waiting, albeit for only 20 seconds. And although this time may seem insignificant, these gestures say a lot in geopolitical language for students of the matter. In September, Erdogan had reappeared later than his Russian counterpart. This time more leaders accompanied him. Many attributed these cases to a global shift in stance on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

Leaders like Putin or Erdogan, who govern with a heavy hand, play the card of leaving others waiting in the room to show that they are in control. Putin is known for keeping leaders like Angela Merkel, Viktor Yanukovych and Shinzo Abe waiting for hours.

Since the invasion of Ukraine, the roles have changed. That now he is the one waiting in the room, he says a lot about the power and respect that he has lost in the diplomatic field. He is no longer the one with the upper hand.

Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine’s Internal Affairs Minister, said in September that “Putin used to make everyone wait, now he is the one who waits clumsily. Times have changed.”

The waits lend themselves to seeing a unique Putin, out of place and without the respect he had before the war. Because it is not only the Indian prime minister or the Turkish president who are making him wait, but also the leaders of Kyrgyzstan or Azerbaijan.

“Oh boy. When the president of Kyrgyzstan makes you wait, things are not going well in paradise,” one social media user wrote.

“You awkwardly pretend to check your phone because your date is late. But you don’t have a phone and your date is (Azerbaijani President) Aliyev,” the journalist wrote. GuardianShaun Walker.

In addition to the delay. What was left of the meeting between Putin and Erdogan?

Putin proposed to Erdogan to create a “gas center” in Turkey to export gas to Europe.

“We could examine the possibility of creating a gas center on Turkish territory for deliveries to other countries”, especially European ones, the Russian president declared during a meeting with Erdogan on the sidelines of a regional forum in Kazakhstan.

The supply of Russian gas to the European Union is disrupted as a result of the bloc’s sanctions against Moscow and the failure of the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

Putin praised Turkey, which turned out to be “currently the safest route to supply” Russian gas. A possible gas center in Turkey could also serve “to define the prices” of these hydrocarbons “today exorbitant”, according to Putin.

“We could regulate prices without any regulations interfering,” he stressed.

The possibility of a Turkish mediation in the conflict in Ukraine was not mentioned at the beginning of this meeting. The Kremlin had indicated on Wednesday that it was waiting for a concrete proposal from the Turkish president.

Putin’s gas hub initiative in Turkey comes at a time when Russian gas deliveries to Europe are heavily affected by Western sanctions imposed on Russia, while the EU considers capping gas prices against rising prices. of energy bills caused by the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

On the other hand, four huge gas leaks appeared at the end of September in the two gas pipelines that connect Russia and Germany, caused according to several countries by underwater detonations made by Moscow.

Erdogan, for his part, defended his economic ties with Russia and vowed to continue exporting Ukrainian grain, a deal he helped build.

“We are determined to continue and strengthen the Istanbul agreement on (export of) grains and also to transport Russian grains and fertilizers through Turkey, to developing countries,” Erdogan said during a brief public appearance.

The Turkish president was expected to announce his country’s mediation in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. However, after Thursday’s meeting, everything seems to indicate that this seems not to be a close possibility.

