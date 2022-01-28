graphic reveals the dimensions of Activision, Bethesda and XBS, the proportions could surprise – Nerd4.life

Chart showing the dimensions of Xbox Game Studios, Activision Blizzard and Bethesda

A chart showing the dimensions of Xbox Game Studios, Activision Blizzard and Bethesda / Zenimax (and related teams): the graph is based, we specify, on the number of employees of the various studios. The proportions, we believe, may surprise some players: for sure some Reddit users have been surprised by this data.

As you can see, Activision Blizzard + King would represent the largest chunk of developers under Microsoft Gaming. King (Candy Crash), in particular, is much bigger than all the Bethesda / Zenimax teams combined. Among the Xbox Game Studios teams, the largest are Mojang (Minecraft) and 343 Industries (Halo). In the case of Bethesda / Zenimax, the largest are Bethesda’s development studio (Starfield) and Zenimax Online (TES Online).

Obviously it is difficult, by eye, to verify that the proportions of this graph are accurate, given that the exact numbers on the basis of which it was made have not been indicated, but it still allows you to have an idea, in principle, of the value of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard in pure terms of resources human.

Recall also that this graph is composed using the total number of employees, not just developers. The graph does not represent the “production power” of each studio, but only the size in terms of people. Furthermore, companies like Blizzard and King are not a single entity, but multiple studios and teams brought together under a single label.

Finally, let us remember that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft is not yet final. You will need the consent of the competent authorities before you can close the deal.