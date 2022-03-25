Graphic t-shirts are back but they are no longer worn like they were in 2000

The 2000s fashion trend has been brilliantly revamped by supermodels like Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Irina Shayk: Now, the graphic t-shirts They are the protagonists of casual looks seen in fashionable moments where everything is put to the test: The Street Style. And for us, it’s a nostalgic dive in 2002.

the 2000 effect

As soon as we see these graphic t-shirts worn by those who know the most about fashion, we think that nothing new has been created and that everything is repeated. I belong to the generation that experienced adolescence in the 2000s with all its contradictions, colors and possible failures. Paris Hilton, Keira Knightley and Sienna Miller (to name a few) have all made their mark on trends with iconic looks, which are now recovering in pursuit of one of the rising trends in social networks: Y2K. This name enthusiastically embraces everything reminiscent of the fashion of the 2000s, including vintage pieces and aesthetic choices that echo that historical period.

collectible t-shirts

I remember that time very well, it remains engraved in my mind along with a series of memories, so much so that I have collected some cult pieces from that time in a box (and that I now see in stores with small variations on the theme).

Between low-waisted trousers, a belt with butterflies and a satin skirt, there are also graphic t-shirts. Each season was an opportunity to complete the collection: Hearts, stars and flowers (from Fornarina, Onyx and Guru), cartoon characters (such as Winnie the Pooh), the latest T-shirt from Love Theraphy (the brand created by Floria and Elio Fiorucci ), beer labels (I’m thinking of the Carlsberg chart boom), rock culture symbols (especially if you listened to Avril Lavigne or Guns N’ Roses), and finally, ironic and funny writing to share the emotional state of each one (at that time we traveled with 54k internet and the maximum of social life was a chat on messenger.

Fashion in 2022 has taken all this and enthusiastically re-proposed a series of perfect graphic tees for free time. Nothing new -of course- but a sweet nostalgia that makes us want to buy the latest model and reopen that box that we have so jealously guarded until now to complete this endless collection of t-shirts.

The best looks with graphic t-shirts

Bella Hadid is perhaps the epitome of the Y2K factor: with her Street Style looks, she shows us how update vintage pieces and turn them into cult objects for our daily wardrobe. The supermodel seems to have a collection of cotton T-shirts and she wears them with everything: with jeans or under a slightly oversized men’s jacket and smart trousers.

Bella Hadid Photo: Getty Images Bella Hadid Photo: Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski prefers slightly loose t-shirts, with a used effect, to wear in your free time with leggings or cycling shorts, as well as with a pair of white sneakers with a Y2K effect. Thus, Emrata has found her daily outfit to walk her dog or go for a walk with her baby.

Emily Ratajkowski Photo: Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski Photo: Courtesy

Finally, Irina Shayk opted for an outfit with Dr. Martens and ripped jeans or a casual chic version, where the black t-shirt with white graphics is seen under the Burberry trench coat. A detail to highlight is the t-shirt of her look: the shirt is vintage and belongs to The Britney tour, we can imagine Irina singing under the stage of Britney Spears.

irina shayk Photo: Getty Images irina shayk Photo: Getty Images

Givenchy T-shirts

This nostalgic vibe was also brought to the runway by Matthew M. Williams for Givenchy, who opted for a layered look—another 2000s fashion trend we can dust off.