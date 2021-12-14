Grassia: “Inter at PIF, accelerated in recent days: the figures. I understand that Zhang … “

The negotiation between the Saudi sovereign fund PIF and Suning for the sale of the Inter majority package would have accelerated in recent days and could soon go through for a figure close to one billion euros. This is what Filippo Grassia, sports journalist, historical voice of ‘All football minute by minute’ and former Councilor for Sport of the Lombardy Region claims. These are his statements at CalcioMercato.it:

“The negotiation has been going on for a few weeks, but from what I understand it has accelerated in recent days so it may be that the Zhang family will be able to accept the offer from the Saudi fund. I believe that this operation is independent of the market negotiations, it goes ahead on its own, it is important because there is a figure quite close to one billion euros on the plate. For my part, I am confident in the sense that, in any case, he is not the only person who has approached Inter: one Saudi, one American and another of whom I am not fully aware.“.