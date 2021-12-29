Grassia: “Pif-Inter? There was acceleration. Either Zhang sells, or he has to … “

This is what Filippo Grassia claims, sports journalist, historic voice of ‘All football minute by minute’ and former Councilor for Sport of the Lombardy Region

Speaking to the microphones of Calciomercato.it, Filippo Grassia, sports journalist, historical voice of ‘All football minute by minute’ and former Councilor for Sport of the Lombardy Region, confirmed yesterday’s indiscretion according to which the Pif fund would return to the office to buy the shares of Inter. Grassia explains: “The relationship went ahead and one of the nodes concerned the problem of the shares that had been in guarantee not only in Oaktree and therefore it was necessary for Zhang to also be available from the shareholders. From what I knew, the agreement was it would be reached on a lower figure, but it is necessary to take into account how much this Saudi fund can grant the Zhang family of liquidity.

The big problem of Inter, and I make me smile when I hear about the transfer market, concerns the fact that the Nerazzurri have to bear costs of around 15-18 million euros a month every month. You will realize the need for liquidity on the part of Inter. There has been an acceleration because some situations have been unraveled that those who buy rightly want to have the guarantee of being able to enter with full rights. I think it’s an agreement that can do everyone good: Inter Milan for liquidity problems; to the Zhang family and to Steven himself who would come out in an extremely honorable way after a Scudetto with a very good staff and at the highest levels. Let’s not forget, his family in Inter have injected at least 680 million euros into Inter.

The stadium is certainly part of the negotiations, let us remember that they needed an important funding to carry on the day-to-day management of the club. Either the Zhang family sells as it turned out in early December, or they need to look for an investor who can acquire a major stake. In your opinion, there are investors capable of putting over 500 million euros on the plate without having a majority, but the matter concerns all the clubs that are moving forward in this respect. The stadium has a cost, but then a rent.

What some do not understand, I also put into it Mayor Sala, that Inter and Milan without a stadium they own lose about 50-80 million euros a year. Each year the two companies start with this less amount to invest. I am amazed at those who still cling to the nostalgia of San Siro, it is an ancient stadium that does not offer services. I recently reviewed the Parco dei Principi, escalators, reserved rooms, but it’s a stadium where it’s nice to go “, he concluded.

