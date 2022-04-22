‘Grateful’: Cristiano Ronaldo reveals first photo of his baby girl

Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife was finally able to leave the hospital to return to the comfort of her home. Georgina Rodriguez and her family have indeed had a very difficult time last Monday. While they were expecting twins, there was a complication and the little boy died. The girl escaped unscathed. A real tragedy that has upset the footballer’s family.

After the strong emotion shared by many celebrities on social networks, Cristiano Ronaldo sent his first message since Monday on Instagram this April 21 in the afternoon. A few hours later, he made a gift to his 431 million subscribers by revealing the very first photo of his little girl. On the picture, we can see him with his partner and his five children, including the baby who sleeps in his arms.

A return home that probably did a lot of good after this difficult ordeal. “Home Sweet Home. Gio and our little girl are finally with us. We want to thank everyone for your kind words and kind gestures. Your support is very important and we have all felt the love and respect you have for our family”, wrote Cristiano Ronaldo in the comments of his publication, before concluding by highlighting the most important thing in this whole story: “It is now is the time to be grateful for the life we ​​have just welcomed into this world.”

