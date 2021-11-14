grateful to Ratzinger, from him great love for the truth





Vatican Media

Pope Francis today received the members of the “Vatican Foundation Joseph Ratzinger-Benedict XVI”, for the conferral of the Ratzinger Prize 2021, now in its eleventh edition. And he took advantage of the opportunity to renew words of affection and esteem towards his predecessor. «A few months ago – said the Pontiff – we gave thanks to the Lord together with him, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of his priestly ordination; and we feel that he accompanies us with prayer, keeping his gaze continually turned towards the horizon of God ”. “Today we thank him in particular because he was also an example of passionate dedication to study, research, written and oral communication – continued the Pope – and because he has always fully and harmoniously combined his cultural research with his faith and his service to the Church “. Citing the motto chosen by Ratzinger when he became archbishop of Munich – “Cooperatores veritatis” – Francis affirmed that these words “express the common thread of the various stages of his whole life, from study to academic teaching, to the episcopal ministry, to the service for the Doctrine of the faith – to which he was called by Saint John Paul II 40 years ago – up to the pontificate, characterized by a luminous magisterium and an unfailing love for the truth ”. Father Federico Lombardi, president of the Foundation, greeted the Pope and thanked him on behalf of those present.

This year’s winners are Hanna-Barbara Gerl-Falkovitz and Ludger Schwienhorst-Schönberger.

Also present and awarded by Francis were the two winners of the Ratzinger Prize 2020, Professor Jean-Luc Marion and Professor Tracey Rowland: last year the health situation forced the cancellation of the papal audience already scheduled. «The now wide range of winners now embraces scholars from fifteen countries and all continents», Lombardi pointed out: «The disciplines they cultivate range from different fields of theology, philosophy and art.

A fascinating horizon that is expanding from year to year. A concrete attestation of the appreciation of the Church for the commitment in the study and in the search for truth and beauty ”. “This Prize is not a recognition for a particular work, but for the long and in-depth work of the personalities we present to them, demonstrated through their publications and all their works” specified the president of the Ratzinger Foundation: “To them our gratitude goes out for having been able to share the fruits of their labors with a large audience ».