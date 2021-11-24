Grave mourning for Fabio Basile, his brother Michael suddenly died: We already miss you so much

Michael Basile, former judoka, former Italian champion, who had inspired and helped his younger brother Fabio Basile, Olympic gold medalist in Rio 2016, died at 31.

Suddenly he died at 31 Michael Basile, the brother of Fabio, Olympic champion in judo in Rio 2016. The news was given by their mother, Mrs. Tiziana, and later also by Fabio who wrote on social media: “Hi Mike, blood of my blood. I loved you … I will miss you so much.” While the mother with pain wanted to remember: “We wanted you with all our heart and when you arrived you filled our life with joy. You were so small and fragile. And even when you were” big “you were: hard on the outside and tender on the inside.”

Last Friday the family had called Michael several times, but he had not answered and of course the concern quickly mounted, once they reached the home of the eldest of the Basile brothers, unfortunately they found Michael lifeless, probably he died due to a cardiac arrest . The autopsy will have to establish the cause of death.

Fabio Basile, also known for his participation in some reality shows (such as Dancing with the Stars and Big Brother Vip), won gold at the 2016 Olympics in judo, 66 kilos, and also won a medal in the European Championships. The Piedmontese athlete also played in the Tokyo 2020 Games, but was unable to get an encore.

The Olympian took the passion for judo from Michael. The two brothers were very close. The blow is very hard for the whole Basile family. Fabio also posted a video in which he is seen as a child moved by Michael when he became the Italian champion: “If he did it, I can do it too.” And in that video you understand how strong their bond was. In the video published by Basile on Instgram before the images we read: “Once healed, Fabio can spend the afternoons in the gym where Michael, his older brother, takes judo lessons”.