Grave mourning for gamers, leaves us a legend

A legend for gamers closes his eyes forever. This is a man who has played an incisive role in the industry

Unfortunately the world of video games has to say goodbye to a great face which for years has characterized the gaming industry. A very sad moment that inevitably leads us to suffer from a loss of a certain weight. This 2022, he had to greet with regret a man of great professional depth. To be precise, his death was announced in December, a legend that has served an impressive amount of years for gamers.

A career that boasts 30 years, and really leaves us prematurely. He was only 57 years old, an incredible loss for the British kingdom. She was a leading figure, for about 15 years, within Lionhead. Fable and Black & White are the titles that bear his signature as a manager, a truly impressive merit. This year, despite only a few days have passed, we have already had to say goodbye to another iconic face of the name sector linked to Ubisoft.

The shocking disappearance of a legend for many gamers

Also, due to covid-19, we had to also say goodbye to another videogame legend. Paul McLaughlin is the one who represents, in today’s article, a loss of a certain weight for the videogame sector. Described as a mentor and a wonderful man, McLaughlin truly represents a flagship for many collaborators. “Paul came into my life in 1990 when he started Bullfrog as employee number four. He was the first real game artist I ever met. It immediately became invaluable, an essential part of the many titles we worked on … “. With these words Peter Molyneux wanted to pay homage to a man who really changed the gaming industry.

In addition, he also worked for the developer 22cans they play a particular role. Studio Art Director, a figure who has meant a great deal for his professional growth. He is such an incredible professional that he also had the necessary preparation to get his hands on projects such as Curiosity, Godus and The Trial. We join in deep mourning, around the world, remember that he leaves his wife and children.

He will always be remembered for his incredible humility and professionalism, as reported by the numerous colleagues who met him. A man who knew always see the right side of every job and collaboration.