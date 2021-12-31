Gravedona, outbreak at the Covid positive hospital twenty hospitalized

Gravedona, outbreak in the hospital Twenty hospitalized at Covid positive Visits suspended. The management: “Avoid at all costs the contagion in the staff”

A bit of anxiety returns to the Gravedona hospital, where a Covid ward has been opened again in recent days.

Nothing to do with the dramatic situation of spring 2020, when the entire rehabilitation sector was transformed into a hospital destined for the battle against the virus.

But on Wednesday 29 December alone, as many as 20 new cases of contagion were identified within the hospital and, as the medical director, Roberto Antinozzi, points out, we must be on guard: “Cases of positivity are clearly increasing, in the territory and nationally, and based on forecasts, the increase will also be progressive in the next few days. Twenty new cases discovered in a single day among the last hospitalized patients represent in themselves an emblematic fact ».

In the ward set up to isolate the infected, it seems that a large part of the patients are vaccinated, even if precise data is not known, because the hospital, of course, must welcome all those who are struggling with health problems, regardless of the vaccine.

The virus, for now, is certainly not as aggressive as in the past, but for patients already struggling with various pathologies it is certainly not a comfort. In the meantime, the explosion of cases has advised the health management to crack down on access: “As a precaution we have again suspended the visits of relatives – says Dr. Antinozzi – With the sudden increase in positive cases, it is necessary to protect who is in hospital: there is above all the risk that, in the event of an epidemic among the staff, we find ourselves without enough doctors and nurses and we have therefore decided to prevent this prospect ».

On 16 December in Alto Lario there was only one new case of contagion versus one of recovery; on 21 December there were 14 new cases and 6 healed; on the 26th, St. Stephen’s Day, there were 29 new cases, against 4 of healing, and on Wednesday 29th there were 22 new cases and 13 those of healing, with 115 positive cases in the area (on December 5th there were 39).

In short, with the Christmas holidays, the virus has raised its head even in the territory, forcing the general hospital in the area to take measures. “We all hope not to have to go back to living the dramatic experience of spring 2020 – the health director continues – The vaccine has undoubtedly reduced the serious cases by a lot, but the infections are increasing and the phenomenon should not be underestimated”.

With the closure of the Regina state road in Colonno, among other things, the catchment area of ​​Moriggia Pelascini has partially extended to Centro Lario and Porlezzese for numerous pathologies. As for the actual Covid, the hospital of reference still remains the Morelli di Sondalo, but the need to isolate infected patients has forced, in fact, to set up a special ward in Gravedona.

It is therefore inevitable to go back to the phase of the great emergency, when the staff of the Altolarian hospital fought every day to safeguard over one hundred patients, many of them in serious conditions: there were also some from the provinces of Bergamo and Brescia, the hardest hit at that time, where hospitals were collapsing.

Later, with the start of vaccinations, the “Moriggia Pelascini” became a vaccination center, with hundreds of citizens summoned every day and third doses are still being administered.

(Gianpiero Riva)

