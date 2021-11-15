Gravina: “Do the Serie A clubs want to leave the FIGC? I smile” | News

Gabriele Gravina does not seem to believe the possibility that the Lega Calcio, and consequently the Serie A team, can leave the Federation: “I react with a smile, which covers the bitterness for the inability of some subject to know how to make different project proposals than one fig leaf that covers one’s inability and responsibility“. President Figs, commenting on the rumors released a few days ago, he adds: “I smile because the rules of our system are not known, because the desired system of the Premier model provides for a veto right on everything by the English Football Association on club decisions. If they want to be a police station just apply, we are available “.