Gravina: “Do the Serie A clubs want to leave the FIGC? I smile” | News

Gravina: "Do the Serie A clubs want to leave the FIGC? I smile"
The president of the Football Association: “If they want to be commissioned, just apply. Never a concrete proposal”
Gabriele Gravina does not seem to believe the possibility that the Lega Calcio, and consequently the Serie A team, can leave the Federation: “I react with a smile, which covers the bitterness for the inability of some subject to know how to make different project proposals than one fig leaf that covers one’s inability and responsibility“. President Figs, commenting on the rumors released a few days ago, he adds: “I smile because the rules of our system are not known, because the desired system of the Premier model provides for a veto right on everything by the English Football Association on club decisions. If they want to be a police station just apply, we are available “.
Connected from Belfast (where he is for Northern Ireland-Italy) during an event, Gravina wonders “but the League of A in recent years has never made a concrete proposal other than to cling to the absolute block and to stay at 20 companies? Precisely the logic in preserving that power acquired over time, with a resentful position towards the FIGC requires a different ability to recognize one’s mistakes “.