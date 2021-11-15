Sports

Gravina: “Do the Serie A clubs want to leave the FIGC? I smile” | News

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 20 1 minute read

The president of the Football Association: “If they want to be commissioned, just apply. Never a concrete proposal”

Gabriele Gravina does not seem to believe the possibility that the Lega Calcio, and consequently the Serie A team, can leave the Federation: “I react with a smile, which covers the bitterness for the inability of some subject to know how to make different project proposals than one fig leaf that covers one’s inability and responsibility“. President Figs, commenting on the rumors released a few days ago, he adds: “I smile because the rules of our system are not known, because the desired system of the Premier model provides for a veto right on everything by the English Football Association on club decisions. If they want to be a police station just apply, we are available “.

Connected from Belfast (where he is for Northern Ireland-Italy) during an event, Gravina wonders “but the League of A in recent years has never made a concrete proposal other than to cling to the absolute block and to stay at 20 companies? Precisely the logic in preserving that power acquired over time, with a resentful position towards the FIGC requires a different ability to recognize one’s mistakes “.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

limit the capacity to 60%. It is controversy- Corriere.it

2 days ago

Juve, the background on Allegri’s request to Cherubini: the transfer plan has not changed for January | First page

1 day ago

what does Hamilton’s super-engine have more?

1 day ago

Italy-All Blacks: the words of the Italian coach Kieran Crowley towards the challenge to the All Blacks

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button