Gravina: ‘From’ Report ‘attacks based on false data. Juve, the Suarez case goes towards archiving but … ‘| First page

The president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina, who spoke from the Fifa Museum in Zurich, where he was to honor the memory of Paolo Rossi, spoke about various topics at the center of the public discussion, and which concern Juventus closely:

REPORT – “Unjust attacks, we know the state of the art, some attacks are based on false data. Justice has its times. The summary is not good, you have to have all the elements. Report on Covisoc? The FIGC has not loosened the parameters. Reference is made to an email from Covisoc dated June 30, with previously approved licenses, by April. The communication also asked not to take into account a state law. The federation respects the laws of our country. The clubs took on a lot of burdens, they didn’t get any help, they lost revenue because they missed 22 million spectators. Despite everything, football has started and with it 12 product sectors, with 1.2 billion in tax revenues. They should have said thank you, the clubs paid all the salaries they could. I do not want to replace the judiciary but it is right to specify. For every euro contributed to our world, 17 times as much has been returned ”

SUAREZ – “It is not true that the Prosecutor did not pronounce. Suarez was evaluated and a decision was reached. It seems to me that for the first part of that investigation, with the documents so far transmitted by the Prosecutor, there are no elements to proceed: we are moving towards filing. There is waiting for the second part relating to the managers involved (Paratici, ed): we are waiting for Perugia to deliver this second part of the documents “