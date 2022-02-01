Gravina grants 20 days to the Serie A League: then the commissioner

“Embarrassment and bewilderment” for the initiative implemented by the companies, “thus providing the highest government and sports authorities with the image of an evident laceration in our system”

There Serie A League will have available until next February 15 to adapt its statute to the guiding principles established by CFederal Council of the FIGC last November, the expiry of which the Federation will be ready to proceed with the commissioner. The federal president assured him, Gabriele Gravinain a reply sent to the CEO of the Lega, Luigi De Siervowhich asked for an extension until that date to allow the companies to reach an agreement on the issue.



After the letter sent by the clubs of the top league to the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagòand to the Undersecretary for Sport, Valentina Vezzali, in which the FIGC’s claim was defined as “non-compliant with the law” and argued that the League cannot receive limitations on its autonomy “except in the presence of reasons of public interest”, CEO De Siervo wrote to Gravina explaining the reasons for the failure to agree on the reform of the statute in the assembly of 27 January and following the request, unanimously made by the clubs last Thursday, to have more time than the deadline set for 31 January. The extra time granted, assured De Siervo, will be used to find a mediation between the various positions.

In responding positively to the request, Gravina did not, however, hide the “embarrassment and bewilderment” in learning of the initiative implemented by the clubs, of which the federation had not been informed “thus providing the highest government and sports authorities with the image of an evident laceration in our system “. “Laceration – continues Gravina – that does not help the Federation’s initiatives in the interest of the football system and the League”. As for the objections regarding the reforms, Gravina finally stressed that no Serie A club has appealed within the established terms.