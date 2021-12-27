Gravina: “I would like to be optimistic for Salernitana. We want to achieve dreams in 2022”

Federal President Gabriele Gravina, at Word Globe Soccer in Dubai, spoke to the microphones of SKY “I am very proud to have lived an extraordinary, unforgettable year together with many Italians. They, Mancini, the Italian club, all the Italians who have placed a lot of trust in this team really deserved it.”

How is it to be in this blue group?

“We don’t want to go back, we want to cultivate this reality of ours. It is no longer a dream, we want to achieve some dreams in 2022, seeing each other again is always very nice. For us it is an extraordinary sporting feat, but it was important to put together the feelings to transform them into a big family”.

What does it take to redo what was done in 2021?

“We have to go back to being that special team that we have shown in 2021 and in the last three years. Recover the energy that we lacked in crucial moments. We wasted two wild cards, we can’t waste any more. Let’s wait for the match of 24 March and then that one. of 29 to go to Qatar “.

Do you need a stricter protocol?

“Football cannot stop, it is the lymph for twelve different product sectors. We need to be more careful, I would like to talk to our scientists, with specialists, to show us a way to ideal conditions. I would not stress the relationship too much, 97% of the our athletes is vaccinated, we are accelerating with the third dose. We need to better enhance the idea of ​​a super green pass, we are thinking about it “.

On the Salernitana question.

“There must be hope, I would like to be optimistic. Such an important square deserves to continue its path, but with the dignity that belongs to a city that deserves it. We hope for a solution quickly. The only lifeline is a property. that can give continuity to the sporting project “.

What do you ask of this 2022?

“Greater serenity, then we must recover the opportunity to relate, hug each other more often. Seeing our smiles again, we are quite embittered, sad and clouded in the expressions of affection, hoping for a World Cup qualification that we have been missing for a long time”.