Sports
Gravina on Juve: ‘No to summary trials. Capital gains? FIGC and Uefa at work, soon there will be some measures’ | First page
The president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina intervened during the day to return to talk about the case capital gains, brought back to the fore byinvestigation by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office against Juventus. “No summary process. We await the judiciary, which has more effective and invasive tools than sports justice. We have been working on this topic for 2-3 years, it is necessary to cross the civil issue with the sporting one. Also in the Uefa headquarters there is a specific commission that is working and that will soon take some precautions“, declared the number one of the federation, referring to possibility of including in the balance sheet, among revenues, only those capital gains that generate an effective passage of money.
MEASURES – Gravina clearly rejects solutions such as the use of an algorithm to fix the ratings of the players: “I see many scientists around, but something so subjective cannot be translated into an algorithm. We are also talking about publicly traded companies. , imagine what could happen. We need to understand if we can adopt criteria that in any case generate cautions and precautions to take actual capital gains seriously and properly. and refer to those that are related to finance exchanges. We’re working on it”.