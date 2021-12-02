Gravina on Juventus capital gains: “No to summary trials”

The FIGC president: “We have been working on this issue for 2-3 years and even in the Uefa headquarters there is a specific commission that will soon lead to some precautions. An algorithm to fix the value of a player? I see many scientists around, but something so subjective cannot be translated into an algorithm “

“No summary process. We are waiting for the judiciary that has more effective and invasive tools than sports justice “. Thus Gabriele Gravina on the capital gains case triggered by the “Prisma” judicial investigation of the Turin public prosecutor’s office. “We have been working on this issue for 2-3 years – says the federal president – we need to cross the civil issue with the sporting one. Also in the Uefa headquarters there is a specific commission that is working and that will soon take some precautions “. It is the reference to the famous norm under study to insert in the revenue account, in order to analyze the balance sheet, only the capital gains with cash flow and not that without the passage of money, the main index of suspicion according to the reports Consob, Covisoc and also on the basis of the first preliminary findings collected by the prosecutors of Turin.

MACCHÉ ALGORITHM – Gravina also rejects to the sender a trivialization of the problem: “An algorithm to fix the objective value of a player? I see so many scientists around, but something so subjective cannot be translated into an algorithm. Let’s talk about joint stock companies listed on the stock exchange, imagine what could happen “. For Gravina it is necessary to “try and ascertain forms of degeneration”. And to work on something else: “We need to understand if we can adopt criteria that in any case generate cautions and precautions to take actual capital gains seriously and duly and refer to those related to financial exchanges. We’re working on it”.

ENOUGH MADNESS – But the federal president also insists on a more comprehensive sustainability problem. Right on the day when the 2020 integrated budget and the economic impact of the European Championship played in 2021 are presented, with over 168 million euros of increase in Lazio’s GDP estimated by a study by the “La Sapienza” University, it comes back to the surface the problem of the crazy costs of the system, football has a standard of living that it cannot afford. “We need to work on parameters that measure the prefallibility index of the clubs. It is also an ethical and moral problem. The rush to implement revenues is always overcome by a labor cost that is no longer bearable ”. Gravina also reiterated the work to arrive at the candidacy for the 2028 European Championship, setting the moment in which the feasibility of this race will be assessed in March.

