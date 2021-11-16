Sports

Gravina: “Review the Serie A calendar for the play-offs? It’s tough” | News

The FIGC president in view of a possible internship: “January 30 is currently the only window available”

At the end of the federal council, the president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina talked about the possible rethinking of the calendar with the Serie A League, in view of the play-offs for the World Cup: “With all the utmost will we will try, but I see it as very complicated. January 30th is currently the only window available. Already this morning we asked the Lega di A to do some reflections with us but today they are quite wrapped up like us “.

“The calendar prevents you from changing the championship days close to the playoffs, the only one is to take advantage of the stop on January 30 decided by Uefa for the South American qualifiers – he added – it is clear that we cannot use that window to anticipate a matchday, we are thinking to a broader blue stage “.

The number 1 of Italian football is looking forward to the play-offs in March. “Let’s not throw the cross on these guys and let’s go back to being special to win the playoffs. If we stay normal, I see it complicated – his words – Mancini on the plane asked me: ‘how are you? I told him I’m fine’ . I have lived in the world of football for many years and I had the clear awareness of considering this special team, because despite being a normal team it was able to do something extraordinary. We cannot compete with other battleships, we are a normal team that has done something extraordinary like winning a European Championship. Some episodes proved us right, now the same episodes have gone against us in two key games and if you play two jokers you struggle. We paid this price. But I remain optimistic. going to the World Cup, I’m not a fool, even though I know that it is much more complicated than before. Mancini is right, if we earn it in March with great sacrifices and difficulties, maybe we will reach the World Cup with greater awareness “.

